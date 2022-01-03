The photo of Prince Andrew with his arm around my girlfriend’s waist has haunted me for years; the pain he caused tore us apart.

VIRGINIA Roberts’ ex-boyfriend claims the photo of Prince Andrew with his arm around her waist haunts him.

Virginia was dating Anthony Figueroa at the time she was being groomed by Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.

Virginia was “different” whenever she returned from the three alleged sexual encounters she had with him, he claims, and he blames the royal for their relationship’s demise.

Andrew flatly denies all allegations against him, claiming he has no recollection of meeting Virginia.

Virginia was photographed with the Duke of York on the same night he allegedly first abused her after she was trafficked to him at Maxwell’s house in London.

He has, however, offered a variety of explanations for the photo, including that it was doctored.

Anthony told The Sunday Mirror, “I didn’t see the photo of her with Andrew until after we split.”

“Thinking about it still irritates me because things were different when she returned from seeing him.

“That was the final straw for us.”

Despite the fact that the two are no longer in contact, Anthony says he is “proud” of what Virginia is doing as she prepares to sue the Duke.

“Andrew needs to be questioned by the authorities here,” he said.

He needs to accept it.”

Ms Giuffre claims she was sexually assaulted by the prince three times between 1999 and 2002, in London, New York, and on Epstein’s private Caribbean island, which Andrew denies.

She claims she was enticed by Maxwell, who was found guilty this week of assisting ex-lover Epstein in luring vulnerable teenagers to his properties for him to abuse between 1994 and 2004.

After being convicted of five out of six counts of sex trafficking for Epstein’s paedophile ring, Maxwell faces the possibility of spending the rest of her life in prison.

Mr Figueroa, who claims his then-girlfriend confided in him about the alleged abuse 20 years ago, is calling for Andrew to “face up to the case.”

Virginia, according to Anthony, was aware of what Epstein and Maxwell expected of her, including acting as bait to attract more victims, but she “didn’t want to do it.”

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a prince or a commoner,” he said.

Andrew must confront the situation.

“I recall Virginia’s first mention of him in 2001.

She was aware that she would be meeting him and stated that she was aware of what they wanted her to do with him and…

