The pickle mascot of a baseball team tweets a thumbs-up that is misinterpreted as, uh, something else.

The pickle mascot for a baseball team tweets a thumbs-up, which is misinterpreted as, uh, something else.

The Portland Pickles baseball team canceled a Twitter takeover with their mascot, Dillon, after the cotton Pickle posted a selfie that was misinterpreted as him showing fans another part of his pickled anatomy instead of giving fans a thumbs up.

Thousands of Twitter users jumped to the conclusion that the photo shared on the team’s account was the mascot’s penis (you can see the Pickles’ tweet here).

The tagged accounts are what make this so amusing.

Please explain why Oscar Mayer has been tagged.

Here’s where HR comes in.

Please come to my office, Dillon.

It appears that you’ll be getting a trim soon.

Have you forgotten to put your pickle in the refrigerator?

CAN YOU TELL ME WHAT I’M LOOKING AT RIGHT NOW?

The baseball team tagged Manscaped, a male grooming company, as well as Corn Nuts, Oscar Mayer, Skittles, and Steak-umm in the photo.

Three minutes after the tweet was sent, the Pickles noticed the poor cropping.

They ended the takeover by clarifying that Dillion was giving a thumbs up to the audience.

The team tweeted, “We’ve completed our mascot takeover.”

“It has been brought to our attention that this photograph could be misinterpreted as a disturbing image.

Dillon would like to state unequivocally that he was attempting to give a thumbs up to his fans.”

In 2015, the Pickles made their debut in the Portland sports scene as a wood-bat baseball team.

The team competes in the West Coast League and plays its home games at Walker Stadium in Lents Park, Portland.

They launched “The Pickle Jar,” a team store and event venue in downtown Portland, in November.

Always double-check your photos before sharing them on social media.

Especially if you’re posting to the official social media account of your company.

