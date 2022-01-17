The pilot of a medical helicopter that crashed on a Pennsylvania street has been released.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The pilot of a medical helicopter that crashed near a church in a suburban Philadelphia neighborhood last week expressed his gratitude to his crew and first responders as he was released from the hospital on Sunday.

On Tuesday, no one was killed in the crash.

Danial Moore was wheeled out of the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center emergency room to applause from police and first responders Sunday morning, where he spoke with reporters before being taken home by ambulance with a police escort.

“I’m just feeling fortunate,” he said. “I had God as my co-pilot that day, and we took care of the crew and landed in his front yard, so that was kind of nice.”

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, a crashed medical helicopter is removed from the scene in the Drexel Hill section of Upper Darby, Pa.

12th, 2022

Authorities and a witness say a pilot miraculously avoided a web of power lines and buildings as the medical helicopter fluttered, hit the street, and slid into bushes outside a church in suburban Philadelphia.

When the Eurocopter EC135 medical helicopter, owned by Denver-based Air Methods and part of the LifeNet program based in Hagerstown, Maryland, came down at around 1 p.m., it was also transporting an infant girl from a central Pennsylvania hospital and two other crew members.

Tuesday in Upper Darby, near the Drexel Hill United Methodist Church.

Moore said he didn’t recall “much of anything” about the crash, praising the other crew members for rescuing him and getting the young patient to an ambulance.

“I remember waking up and seeing a whole company of firefighters looking down at me, and that’s a really good feeling,” he said, thanking first responders and the medical team who treated him.

“I’m just glad to be alive,” he said.

“I always tell people that I’m just the bus driver; the heroes are working on the patient in the back.”