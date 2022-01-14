The pilot was not alert, according to a caller at the medical helicopter crash site.

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) —

— According to a 911 call excerpt released Thursday, a man at the scene of a medical helicopter crash outside of Philadelphia this week told a dispatcher that he was most concerned about the infant girl who survived the crash, but that the pilot was the only passenger who was not alert after the crash.

According to the transcript released by Delaware County officials, the unidentified caller described the pilot as a middle-aged man.

He told the dispatcher, “He’s breathing, he’s talking.”

“Right now, my main concern is the 2-month-old child; I require an ambulance immediately.”

The dispatcher stated that assistance was already on its way.

The pilot managed to land the helicopter safely next to a church in a suburban Philadelphia neighborhood, with no one injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s senior safety investigator, Brian Rayner, told reporters Wednesday that he was grateful that the occupants of the 1 p.m. flight were relatively unharmed.

Tuesday’s calamity.

The pilot suffered the most serious injuries, but he said the other two adults and the girl were “miraculously unharmed.”

No new information about the girl’s condition was available, according to a spokesperson for Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania.

Air Methods, a Denver-based air medical emergency transport service, owned the Eurocopter EC135 medical helicopter.

The plane was part of the LifeNet program out of Hagerstown, Maryland, according to the company.

The wrecked medical helicopter is still parked on a Pennsylvania street as investigators try to figure out what caused it to crash.

