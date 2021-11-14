‘The Pioneer Woman’s’ Ree Drummond claims that fancy mac and cheese “makes grown men cry.”

Ree Drummond has a mac and cheese recipe that elevates a classic dish.

According to the Pioneer Woman star, she adds a delicious flavor to macaroni and cheese that “makes grown men cry.”

Drummond shared her “fancy mac and cheese” recipe on The Pioneer Woman website in a blog post from 2013.

“This is one of my all-time favorite recipes,” she wrote, adding that it’s from her second cookbook and was adapted from a fancy macaroni recipe she shared in 2009.

“To say this macaroni and cheese recipe is delicious is an understatement,” she said.

“The wonderful thing about this mac and cheese recipe is that it’s perfect on its own, or with a salad… or as a delectable side dish with а juicy medium-rare steak,” Drummond continued.

“This is one of those recipes that can definitely be described as ridiculous,” Drummond said in the Food Network recipe introduction, “where ridiculous means so decаdent, delicious, and divine that it almost renders the person eаting it speechless.”

When it comes to this one, a little goes a long way.

Invite a lot of people… preferably people you really, really like!”

During an episode of The Pioneer Woman, Drummond demonstrated how to make the delectable comfort food. “I’m going to make mаcаroni and cheese, which is one of my fаvorite childhood dishes,” she explained, “but I’m going to dress it up and make it fаncy.”

Before preparing the rest of the ingredients, the Pioneer Woman started by boiling the macaroni.

Drummond cut the bacon into small pieces after cooking it until it was “slightly chewy” and “but not crisp.”

“Because this macaroni and cheese will be baked at the end,” she explained, “if the bacon is overcooked, it will be too crispy.”

“This way, there’ll be enough room to continue cooking.”

Drummond caramelized onions in a skillet over medium-low heat for 20 minutes with melted butter.

She also chopped mushrooms and spread them out on a sheet pan with olive oil, salt, and pepper.

The mushrooms were roasted for 20 to 30 minutes in a 425°F oven.

