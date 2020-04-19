The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are Here, and Here’s Everything You Need to Know

We feel like we all already know what the Pixel 4 is all about, thanks to the myriad of leaks that have hit the net over the past few months. But now the big Made by Google event is here, and the phone has been unveiled. Here’s everything you need to know.

As with the Pixel 3 series, the focus on the Pixel 4 seems to be the camera, but we already knew that. After all Google revealed that the Pixel 4 would have a second camera lens on the back, a trend Google specifically said it was trying to avoid this time last year. The new lens is a 2x telephoto lens, which means more zooming capabilities when paired with Google’s own ‘Super Res Zoom’ software that debuted on the Pixel 3.

Naturally software is playing a huge part of what Google hopes will make the Pixel 4’s camera stand out, and as usual the Pixel 4 will create a better image by taking multiple shots and merging them together for a better overall photo. Other extra features like improved night photography that lets you take clearer pictures of the stars, dual exposure control, white balancing in all photo modes, more accurate depth for portrait mode (using dual pixels and dual lenses) along with general improvements, as well as a live HDR+ mode that uses machine learning to let you see exactly how your shots will look after they’re taken.

The rear camera array is a 12.2MP and 16MP pair, capable of 4K video recording, and the front camera is 8MP capable of 1080p video resolution.

Also on the way, as promised by leaks, are the motion gestures that Google calls ‘Motion Sense’ – powered by a miniature radar sensor in the top of the phone. These gestures are designed to make your phone more intuitive, and do things like sense when you’re looking at the phone.

When you pick it up it’ll automatically initiate the face unlock feature (speeding up the process), and turn off the screen when you’re not actually looking at it. Quick Gestures also let you control your phone by waving your hand over it, letting you do things like skip through music, snooze alarms, dismiss timers, or silence your phone without actually having to pick it up and fiddle with it.

It also lets you wave to Pikachu, and you can squeeze the phone to summon Google Assistant.

Internally the Pixel 4 has 6GB of RAM and Pixel’s Neural Core designed for always-on computing machine learning, and all the other things that came with it when it was launched on the Pixel 3. It also has the Titan M security chip to help you protect your most sensitive data and of course that works in tandem with Google’s own update schedule for Android 10 – which gets you all the latest software as soon as its available.

Screenwise there’s a 90hz display for extra-smooth and not-blurry visuals, with the Pixel 4 sporting a 5.7-inch Full HD display and the 4 XL offering a larger 6.3-inch Quad HD display. Both are OLED and coated with Gorilla Glass 5.

Battery wise we’re looking at 2,800mAh for the Pixel 4 and 3,600 mAh for the 4XL. Both have 18W fast charging and Qi wireless charging support. It’s all powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor. Not the 855+, but since the only difference between the two is a slightly faster main core in the 855+’s CPU (2.96GHz vs 2.84Ghz) and slightly better graphical processing.

There’s also a brand new audio recording device which Google is bunging AI into, because AI needs to be in everything these days. It functions like a regular recording app with one key difference: it’s able to transcribe everything it hears in real time and can recognise the difference between speech and other sounds like music or applause. In fact it even lets you search the final recording based on what is heard, so everything works together.

And it’s all done on-device so you don’t need to worry about Google employees listening in on what’s going on.

Both devices will be available to pre-order later today ready for release on 24th October. Three colours are available: White, Black, and the previously leaked Orange. All three have variants with 64GB of storage, though the White and Black also come with 128GB options if you want it. This being Google, there’s no microSD expansion available. There is eSIM support for networks that offer it, however.

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will be available from 24th October, with prices for the 4 starting at £669 and prices for the 4 XL starting at £829.