The places and objects in Glasgow that may or may not have inspired the Harry Potter books

The places and objects in Glasgow that may have inspired the Harry Potter books

We’re not sure if JK Rowling will ever admit that the university provided inspiration for her novels, especially since there are other places and objects that could have served as inspiration as well.

It’s easy to see why the University of Glasgow is rumored to have served as inspiration for Hogwarts, with its gothic spires, castle-like peaks, and ashen brown bricks.

Not to mention the fact that it is situated on a hilltop adjacent to Kelvingrove Park.

Other artifacts and locations on the grounds of the 570-year-old university that lend themselves to the Harry Potter universe and could have given JK Rowling food for thought for the novels are less well-known.

Dr. Neil Murray, her husband, has a direct connection to the university, having studied medicine there and graduated in 1994.

While St Mungo’s Hospital for Magical Maladies and Injuries (named after our patron saint) has played a part in the literary and cinematic phenomenon, the Eeylops Owl Emporium in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire had a location in Glasgow.

So, aside from the general Hogwarts feel and Oliver Wood’s ‘Glasgow uni’ accent, what other artifacts or locations might have inspired the author?

So, here are four:

Visitors to the Hunterian Museum may have seen something that looks like the Sorting Hat, which magically determines which of the four school Houses a new student belongs to.

The enchanted-looking Blackstone Chair, an oak chair that has played a key role in university examinations since its creation in 1775-6, is what we’re talking about.

It has a time-glass at the top surrounded by bay leaves, as well as a slab of dolerite stone that dates back to the university’s foundation in 1451.

Until the mid-nineteenth century, all students were orally examined while seated on the Black Stone, then the Blackstone Chair, with the end of the 20-minute time-glass greeted by a mace-bearer who would bang the mace on the floor and say to the senior examiner, ‘Fluxit, Ad alium, Domine’ (‘It has flowed through, on to the next one, Sir’).

The chair has remained stationary.

