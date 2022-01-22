The plan for a new leisure center and theatre in Eastwood has been approved, bringing the project one step closer to completion.

Concerns about the development’s potential cost remain, but councillors agreed to give the project, which includes three pools, a games hall, and a large gym, planning permission.

Eastwood Park would get a leisure centre with a 50-meter pool, a 20-meter training pool, a family fun pool with flume, a six-court games hall, a large gym, and four fitness studios.

There would also be a theatre with up to 350 seats and rehearsal space, as well as a library and cultural facilities.

There are still concerns about the price, which was revealed in a report last year to be in the region of £50 million, but East Renfrewshire councillors said they were not for the planning committee to consider.

“I agree that costs are not a planning concern; they are a concern for the entire council,” said Cllr Jim Swift.

“They are, however, a problem, but this is not the place to discuss it.”

I’m intrigued by our plans for an Olympic-size pool, and perhaps I’ll be able to look forward to the next Giffnock Olympics, which will undoubtedly be a massive global event.

“Perhaps we overestimate our financial capacity to realize our ambitions at times.”

“I’ve had the benefit of being on the trust board, having a number of presentations as we’ve moved forward and looked at the various comments from the user groups,” said Provost Jim Fletcher.

“I believe it’s safe to say that everyone is ecstatic about the final product.

“I understand that, like everything else in local government, there are cost and funding issues, but I was surprised to see it listed as a planning concern, because the cost is clearly something that can be debated in the council if people so desire.”

“I believe that many people are looking forward to a new leisure center, both for theatre and swimming.”

It ushers in the twenty-first century for the council.”

An outdoor amphitheatre for performances, as well as a festival, exhibition, or market, is included in the plans.

The planning committee convener, Cllr Annette Ireland, said, “This is a very exciting project that will be an invaluable asset for the community.”

