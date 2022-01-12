The Plum’s former home is being redeveloped.

The Plum’s former home will be redeveloped.

Harristown Enterprises, the developer of a number of apartment buildings in downtown Harrisburg and the owner of Strawberry Square in Harrisburg, has announced that it will redevelop the building that once housed The Plum.

The 3,300-square-foot Victorian era structure at 213 Locust St. in Harristown will be converted into three two-bedroom apartment units.

For 50 years, the 122-year-old building was home to The Plum, a women’s fashion boutique.

Harristown and its partner, Don Mowery, plan to apply for a building permit in February and start construction in the fall.

In a news release, Brad Jones, president and CEO of Harristown, said, “We are delighted to preserve this amazing building, built in 1900, and renovate it into three unique and extremely desirable apartments in the heart of downtown.”

“Purchasing and renovating this building has special significance because it was The Plum’s home for more than half a century.”

Isaac Mishkin and his daughter, Kirsten, owned and operated the Plum at this location.

“We’re pleased to see that the structure will be preserved,” Mishkin said.

“Having served on the Harristown Board of Directors for many years, it gives me great pleasure to know that this historic structure will be well taken care of.”

–Biz Buzz

