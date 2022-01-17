The police will not pursue trans activists who targeted JK Rowling.

Trans activists who targeted JK Rowling will not be prosecuted by the police.

When a photo of three campaigners outside her house was posted online, Rowling claimed that her address was revealed.

She reported the incident to police in November, and they have since determined that no crimes were committed.

Since expressing views on the importance of biological sex, Rowling, 56, has received death threats.

Trans activists, she claims, are attempting to intimidate her.

Rowling, who lives in Edinburgh, claims three “activist actors” posed outside her house to ensure the address was visible in photos.

Last month, she chastised Police Scotland for stating that rapes committed by offenders with a penis will be recorded as female rapes if the attacker “identifies as female.”