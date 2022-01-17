The policy announcements designed to save Boris Johnson and whether they will work are described in Operation Red Meat.

The Prime Minister is banking on a series of populist policies to keep him in power, from the BBC licence fee to Channel Crossings.

But how new and well-thought-out are they?

Boris Johnson appears to have spent much of the weekend in No 10 plotting how to stay in power despite the party feud.

Along with allegedly lining up people to take the fall for him, the Prime Minister has reportedly been formulating (or rehashing) policy announcements to keep his backbenchers on board.

The policies, dubbed ‘Operation Red Meat,’ are said to be aimed at the Tory base.

Plans to freeze – and then eliminate entirely – the BBC licence fee were one of the most eye-catching announcements leaked over the weekend.

Nadine Dorries, the Culture Secretary, is expected to announce that the fee will be frozen at £159 until April 2024, costing the BBC £2 billion in revenue.

In 2027, a new Royal Charter will be enacted, giving the government the opportunity to eliminate the mandatory charge entirely.

Ms Dorries tweeted that “this license fee announcement will be the last,” implying that she intends to eliminate the fee entirely.

For some time, the BBC has been a hot topic among Conservative ministers and backbenchers, with many criticizing the national broadcaster for its political coverage.

Mr Johnson is aware that the license fee is unpopular among backbenchers, and Labour has capitalized on this, claiming that the policy is nothing more than the Prime Minister’s attempt to divert attention away from his own problems.

The “so-called announcement,” according to Shadow Culture Minister Lucy Powell, is “nothing more than a really obvious, pathetic distraction from a Prime Minister and a Government that has run out of road and whose leadership is hanging by a thread.”

According to sources, the BBC was expecting more talks about license fees and was caught off guard by the announcement.

On the Today show, Education Minister Nadhim Zahawi confirmed this, saying that talks between Ms Dorries and the broadcaster are “in progress.”

However, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) pointed out that the talks have been going on for a while and that the news will not have come as a surprise.

