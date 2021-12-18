The policy of assimilation of Greece’s Turkish minority has resulted in school boycotts.

We want to use our international treaty and law-derived rights, say prominent minority figures.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

On Friday, Greece’s Turkish minority organized a nationwide school strike to protest the country’s assimilation policies.

According to Hulya Emin, editor-in-chief of the Gundem newspaper in the northeastern province of Komotini (Gumulcine), participation in the boycott was complete in many minority schools and nearly complete in others.

According to Emin, the boycott was not initiated for no reason.

She claimed that Greece has pursued a strict and comprehensive assimilation policy for decades, in violation of its obligations under international treaties such as the Lausanne Treaty of 1923, as well as international and European law.

“Greek state officials issued a new regulation in September to prevent Muslim Turkish (students) from attending Friday prayers at schools, and that was the final straw,” Emin said.

She claimed that Greece wanted to undermine minority education in a variety of ways, including underfunding institutions, prohibiting minority-educated teachers from teaching in minority schools, and denying the minority the right to open kindergartens.

“By doing so, they hope to persuade the Turkish minority to send their children to Greek schools and thus assimilate them over time,” she explained.

She also brought up the government’s attitude toward minorities, claiming that it has deteriorated in tandem with ongoing tensions between Turkey and Greece.

Because of state pressure, even objective Greek media outlets and academics are afraid to speak their minds about the current state of affairs, according to Emin.

“However, I’d like to emphasize that we are Greek citizens with a Muslim Turkish identity.”

“All we want to do is exercise our rights as citizens of Greece, as well as international treaties and law,” she explained.

The boycotters’ immediate demand is that the Greek government engage in dialogue with the Encumen Heyeti, the committee that oversees minority schools, and other elected minority authorities and representatives, rather than appointed religious officials who represent the Western Thrace Turkish Minority, she said.

A lawyer and the elected head of the minority school committee, Ahmet Kara, agreed that Greece’s pressure on the Turkish minority’s schools is part of a larger assimilation policy.

“What we really want is.

