The Polish opposition presidential candidate promises to re-establish relations with the EU

WARSAW, February 29 (Reuters). Poland should rebuild relations with the European Union, do more to combat climate change, and spend millions of dollars on healthcare, the opposition’s main opponent told Saturday’s May presidential election to hundreds of supporters.

According to polls, Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska of the Civic Platform centrist party would stand directly behind incumbent nationalist President Andrzej Duda if the second round of voting took place today.

“I will look for friends who are not enemies for us, I will rebuild real partnerships with the EU and the United States,” she said at a rally in Warsaw.

“Our children are choking on smog and our government is not investing in clean technology, but in Russian coal and does not allow Poles to use European green money.”

Her rival Duda is allied with the ruling Eurosceptic Party for Law and Justice (PiS), which has clashed with Brussels over migration, climate policy and other issues since it came to power in 2015.

Judicial reforms have also been introduced, which EU officials claim could violate the bloc’s rule of law standards. According to the PiS, changes are needed to make the courts more efficient and to remove the country from its communist past.

PiS won a second term in October due to promises to raise living standards and make strong social handouts.

But it lost control of the upper house, the senate. The Senate can delay bills, but only the President can block them – a fact that has increased political engagement for the May presidential election.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, a member of the PiS, gave a speech on Saturday in which he accused Kidawa-Blonska’s Party of the Citizens’ Platform of failing to keep political promises in the past.

According to opinion polls, Kidawa-Blonska would lose the first leg of the elections scheduled for May 10, as the large number of opposition candidates watered down their support.

However, they suggest that in the second, crucial voting phase two weeks later, it would only be 2 percentage points behind.

Analysts have said that it appeals to both centrists and conservatives, but could still win over some undecided voters. ($ 1 = 3.9243 zlotys) (reporting by Marcin Goclowski; additional reporting by Alicja Ptak; editing by Andrew Heavens)