The poltergeist case of Luibeilt and its eerie connection to a Glasgow tenement flat

The poltergeist case of Luibeilt and its strange link to a Glasgow tenement flat

A young climber in a remote Highland bothy in 1973 had a terrifying series of events that would follow him all the way back to his flat in Glasgow.

Phil Macneill, 18, and his friend Jimmy Dunn, 18, sought shelter at the ruined Luibeilt Lodge near Fort William in December 1973, hoping to use it as a base for their mountaineering activities in the area.

However, the men experienced a sleepless night that would last the rest of their lives.

Mr Macneill described his ordeal for BBC Sounds’ Uncanny paranormal investigation series, saying he and a friend arrived at the remote cottage around 9 p.m.

The temperature was below zero outside, but it was inside the crumbling bothy that the pair began to feel the chills.

“It was cold, that was the first thing,” he said, “and it felt odd because it was much colder on the inside than it was on the outside.”

It didn’t feel right to me.

“As we made our way around the house, it became clear that the place had been vacated very quickly.”

“Christmas dinner had been prepared.

The table was set with Christmas crackers, but Christmas had not yet arrived.

“It appeared as if everyone had suddenly upped and left.”

As Phil and Jimmy prepared to crawl into their sleeping bags, they began to hear strange noises coming from upstairs, including footsteps and large objects being moved around.

Except for a dismantled metal bed frame leaning against one of the walls and a small boulder curiously placed on the window sill between the olive green curtains, the bedroom was devoid of anything.

“Almost as soon as the candle went out, there were noises upstairs,” Mr Macneill continued.

“The first sound we hear is footsteps upstairs in the room above us.

The second noise we hear is the sound of a dismantled metal-framed bed being pulled away from the wall.

