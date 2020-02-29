The PP brings together 1,300 mayors in Zaragoza and councilors with harsh criticism of the PSOE de Sánchez

The PP gathered on Saturday in Zaragoza almost a thousand councilors and more than 300 Aragonese mayors to celebrate the Autonomous Intermunicipal of the popular, a conclave in which the leaders of this party have launched harsh criticism of the Government of Pedro Sánchez. The day has also served to demand that the local financing system be reformed at once, to give the municipalities more money.

In this Intermunicipal have participated, among others, the regional leader of the PP and regional deputy, Luis María Beamonte; the mayor of Zaragoza and spokesman for the PP in the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP), Jorge Azcón; and the vice secretary general of Social Policy of the PP and former mayor of Logroño, Cuca Gamarra.

Beamonte, who has criticized the lack of central government measures to combat depopulation, has called for effective support lines for farmers and ranchers, which constitute an essential pillar for the support of the rural environment.

He has also demanded that he face, once and for all, the reform of local financing, which is not relegated by an alleged reform of regional financing that, in Beamonte’s opinion, is now considered as a “smoke screen” in full Sánchez Executive negotiation with the independentistas. “The reform of the financing of the municipalities cannot be relegated again before an alleged reform of the regional financing, which is a smoke screen to satisfy the independence, break-up and radical partners of Pedro Sánchez and the PSOE,” he said. Beamonte in the Autonomous Intermunicipal that the Aragonese PP held this Saturday in Zaragoza.

Cuca Gamarra, meanwhile, charged heavily against the Government of Sánchez for meetings held with Catalan independence parties. “It has been a difficult and shameful week for the Spaniards because those tables that Sánchez has promoted in La Moncloa and in which people like Torra, who is disabled by the Supreme Court, have broken down and dissolved Spain,” said Gamarra.

Gamarra also criticized that Bildu “boasted” of participating in meetings with socialist leaders and that his party is “necessary” and that, therefore, “they will squeeze” the PSOE, which eventually “humiliate all Spanish people”.

The Deputy Secretary General of Social Policy of the PP has demanded Pedro Sánchez to explain publicly what he is negotiating at his tables with the independentists, and has been convinced that, in the end, they are platforms for the granting of privileges to secessionism, at the expense of rest of Spaniards Therefore, he has warned that Sánchez’s strategy contributes to generating inequality in Spain.

«These are the issues that Spaniards have the right to know and that we demand that the PSOE and Pedro Sánchez explain, because Spain is not his, it is 47 million Spaniards who have the right to be equal regardless of where we live and decide which one is going to be the future of our country, ”said Cuca Gamarra. .