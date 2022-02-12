The premier of Libya’s parliament has urged Dbeibeh to respect the power transfer.

Former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha was elected as the new Prime Minister by the parliament in Tobruk.

LIBYA’S TRIPOLI

Fathi Bashagha, the newly elected Libyan Prime Minister by the Libyan House of Representatives, said Friday that he is confident in Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh’s government’s respect for democracy and peaceful power circulation.

“I am confident that the national unity government (Dbeibeh’s government) is committed to democracy principles… that ensures the peaceful transfer of power,” Bashagha said upon his arrival in Tripoli after being elected in Tobruk, the seat of parliament.

Bashagha went on to say that he hopes to work and cooperate with the UN mission in Libya.

Dbeibah had previously stated that he would “accept no new transitional phase or parallel authority” and that power would only be handed over to an elected government.

“The parliament’s selection of a new government is yet another attempt by force to enter Tripoli,” he said on Libya’s Al Ahrar TV, indicating his opposition to Bashagha taking power.

After the House voted Thursday for former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha to become the new prime minister, the UN said it still recognizes interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

Stephanie Williams, the UN chief’s Special Advisor on Libya, “is currently engaging with all key interlocutors to get a clearer picture of what has been agreed,” according to Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

*Ahmed Asmar wrote this piece.