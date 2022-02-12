The presence of PKK terrorists in Iraq’s Kirkuk is rapidly increasing, according to Turkmen Front.

The presence of PKK terrorists in Iraq’s Kirkuk is rapidly increasing, according to the Turkmen Front.

Following a major blow from the Turkish military and PKK terrorists disguised as tradesmen, investors in Kirkuk are fleeing the city.

Iraq’s KIRKUK is a city in the northwestern part of the country

The Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITF) political movement told Anadolu Agency on Friday that a number of PKK terrorists have infiltrated the Iraqi city of Kirkuk, disguised as merchants.

Terrorists are hiding in Kirkuk, according to ITF spokesman Muhammed Saman, after suffering a major blow in February.

2 against terror sites in northern Iraq and parts of northern Syria by the Turkish military’s Operation Winter Eagle.

Terrorists began to settle in Kirkuk under the guise of merchants and investors, according to Saman, who said they rented wedding halls and cafes.

Saman stated that the Iraqi intelligence service is aware of the group’s presence in Kirkuk, but that due to the country’s political crisis, Iraq could not intervene.

The Turkmen minority is under threat.

Saman stated that Turkmen officials and politicians are in danger, citing the PKK’s rapid expansion in Kirkuk.

“Members of the PKK terrorist organization collect information about Turkmen officials’ homes and workplace addresses, as well as road routes,” he said, citing Iraqi intelligence.

“If the Turkish Armed Forces step up their operations, terrorists will turn their attention to Turkmen officials.”

Terrorists who previously smuggled weapons, drugs, and human trafficking across the Iraq-Syria border are now smuggling oil in Kirkuk, according to Saman, who claims the group stole oil from the Khabbaz oil field in the city’s west and illegally took it out of Iraq.

Saman claimed that the PKK took over parts of Mosul’s Sinjar district years ago, taking advantage of the presence of the DaeshISIS terror group in Iraq, and that the same terrorists are now cooperating with DaeshISIS.

According to Saman, the PKK now occasionally assists DaeshISIS attacks against security forces near Altun Kupri in Kirkuk.

The spokesman urged the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) to take the fight against the PKK terror group in Iraq more seriously and positively.

He noted that the KRG wields political clout in Baghdad, and that, given its political and economic ties with Turkey, it should wage a serious anti-terrorist campaign.

*Mahmoud Barakat wrote the piece.