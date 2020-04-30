The presidency released a statement on mass extinctions in Kano, the autopsy says, to determine the cause

20/20 DIA

The presidency says the outcome of the upcoming autopsies in Kano would determine the real causes of the strange deaths in the state.

The President’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, announced this in a statement released on Wednesday, April 29.

Shehu said there was no need to turn the Kano situation into a political scoring, and stated that the common purpose was to preserve the lives and health of citizens.

The President’s senior adviser said that President Muhammadu Buhari and his government are with the people of the state of Kano and will not abandon them.

Recall that President Buhari ordered a complete ban on Kano on Monday, April 27, during his nationwide broadcast on COVID-19 updates.

The president’s order followed reports of hundreds of “unknown” disease deaths in the state last week.

Shehu said verbal autopsies are already underway to determine the cause of the mass deaths, and said everyone should be willing to surrender to the autopsies and work together to confront the cause.

“Verbal autopsies are currently being performed in the state of Kano in Nigeria to determine the exact cause of the sudden and rapid increase in mortality in recent days.

“While some may believe that other causes such as high blood pressure, diabetes, meningitis, and acute malaria are involved,” others say it is COVID-19.

“We should be ready to accept the medical and scientific findings from the autopsies and work together to face the common enemy.” he said.

The President’s spokesman also noted that the ban imposed in Kano will help stem the flood of COVID-19 in the populous city.

He found that Nigeria and other African countries are still in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, confirmed the mass deaths reported in the state of Kano, but claimed that they were not from COVID-19 as claimed in several quarters.

The monarch said in a statement released on Sunday, April 26, that he was informed by the state’s Ministry of Health that the mass deaths were not as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emir Bayero prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives and also prayed for the quick recovery of those infected with COVID-19.

Similarly, the Kano state government on Sunday, April 26, said the recent mysterious deaths recorded in the state are not connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kano state commissioner of information, Muhammad Garba, in a statement said findings by the state ministry of health has shown that most of the deaths were caused by complications arising from hypertension, diabetes, meningitis and acute malaria.

He stated that the ministry of health acting on the orders of Governor Umar Ganduje was already conducting a thorough investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the deaths.

Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano state has also finally issued a personal statement regarding the reported mass deaths in the state over the past week.

In the statement posted as a thread of tweets on his Twitter handle, @GovUmarGanduje, the Kano state government assured the residents that investigations are already ongoing to unravel the cause of the ‘mysterious’ deaths.

Governor Ganduje said autopsies are being carried out to determine the cause of the deaths just as he noted that from the findings so far, there has been nothing to suggest the deaths are connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.