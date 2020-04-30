The presidency released a statement on mass extinctions in Kano, the autopsy says, to determine the cause
Officials will be arranging boxers in Lagos, Nigeria, on Saturday, April 25, 2020, with planned Nigerian Red Cross food distributions intended for people with coronavirus movement restrictions. (AP Photo / Sunday Alamba)
A Makoko Slum resident signs a registry in Lagos, Nigeria on Saturday, April 25, 2020, before receiving food from the Nigerian Red Cross that distributes food to people with coronavirus movement restrictions. (AP Photo / Sunday Alamba)
Two men sort recycled empty bottles while the authorities in Abuja, Nigeria fight on April 28, 2020 for the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). REUTERS / Afolabi Sotunde
On April 28, 2020, passengers were sitting on the Lagos Ibadan expressway in an overloaded motorcycle taxi, popularly known as Okada, and opposed the rule of social distance. 2020, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said on April 27, 2020. He introduced new measures, including a nationwide night curfew, the mandatory wearing of face masks and a ban on unnecessary travel between different regions. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP) (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP via Getty Images)
Health care workers taking care of people during a COVID-19 coronavirus test campaign in Lagos on April 18, 2020. The Lagos government begins community testing and searches and samples random cases as they struggle to curb the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic as cases increase in Nigeria amid lockdown. (Photo by Olukayode Jaiyeola / NurPhoto via Getty Images)
A health official disinfects the outside of a pouch with a patient’s nose swab to be tested for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 at a government-run test center in Lagos, Nigeria, on April 23, 2020. (AP Photo / Alamba Sunday)
A police officer sits on a seized electric bike and interviews the owner for failing to comply with the seated order at home to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus on the Lagos Ibadan expressway on April 28, 2020. – Nigeria to start easing Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said on April 27, 2020 that the coronavirus block for the largest city of Lagos and the capital Abuja would apply from May 4, 2020. He unveiled new measures, including a nationwide nighttime curfew, the mandatory wearing of face masks and a ban on non-face masks essential trips between different regions. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP) (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP via Getty Images)
People waiting at the gate of the Nigeria Red Cross Society of Nigeria during the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) on April 25, 2020 while distributing emergency kits of food and staple foods to homes in the state of Lagos. (Photo by Olukayode Jaiyeola / NurPhoto via Getty Images)
An old woman who waits at the gate of the Nigeria Red Cross Society of Nigeria during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on April 25, 2020 and distributes emergency kits of food and staple foods to homes in the state of Lagos. (Photo by Olukayode Jaiyeola / NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Health workers wait to swipe a swab from a man during a COVID-19 coronavirus test campaign in Lagos on April 18, 2020. The Lagos government begins community testing and searches, sample collections of eligible cases as they struggle to contain COVID. 19 Coronavirus pandemic as the number of cases in Nigeria increases amidst the closure. (Photo by Olukayode Jaiyeola / NurPhoto via Getty Images)
An elderly woman is seen with a food parcel that she received from volunteers during a relief distribution while the authorities in Lagos, Nigeria, on April 9, 2020, wanted to limit the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Image taken on April 9, 2020. REUTERS / Temilade Adelaja
A health official takes a patient’s nose swab to test for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 at a government-run test center in Lagos, Nigeria, on April 23, 2020. (AP Photo / Sunday Alamba)
A billboard on Airport Road to combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus can be seen in Ikeja in Lagos on April 20, 2020. – The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) conducts door-to-door testing in Abuja and the United States through the state of Lagos, the epicenter of the country’s 627 infections, 21 of which were fatal. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP) (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP via Getty Images)
Health care workers taking care of people during a COVID-19 coronavirus test campaign in Lagos on April 18, 2020. The Lagos government begins community testing and searches and samples random cases as they struggle to curb the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic as cases increase in Nigeria amid lockdown. (Photo by Olukayode Jaiyeola / NurPhoto via Getty Images)
On April 20, 2020, a police officer wears a face mask at a checkpoint in Lagos that was specially developed for the Anti-Predatory Rapid Respond Team (RRS) as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 corona virus. – The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC)) conducts door-to-door tests in Abuja and Lagos, the epicenter of the country’s 627 infections, 21 of which were fatal. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP) (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP via Getty Images)
A health worker sprays his headset during a community test exercise while the authorities in Abuja, Nigeria, on April 16, 2020, are fighting for the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). REUTERS / Afolabi Sotunde
A health worker is working on a sample during a COVID-19 coronavirus test campaign in Abuja on April 15, 2020. – The Nigerian government is starting to search and collect samples of eligible cases as it becomes increasingly difficult to curb the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria amid lockdown. (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP) (Photo by KOLA SULAIMON / AFP via Getty Images)
Volunteers gesture while alerting an elderly woman to the ongoing distribution of food parcels as the authorities in Lagos, Nigeria, attempt to slow down the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on April 9, 2020. The picture was taken in April 9, 2020. REUTERS / Temilade Ade
The agents use a fumigation machine mounted on the back of a pick-up used in a Maiduguri refugee camp on April 15, 2020, while Borno State Environmental Protection Agency (BOSEPA) disinfects the camps as a preventative measure against the spread of COVID. 19 Corona virus. – Jihadists killed five Nigerian security forces in a gunfight outside Maiduguri, the capital in the troubled northeast of the country. (Photo by AUDU MARTE / AFP) (Photo by AUDU MARTE / AFP via Getty Images)
20/20 DIA
The presidency says the outcome of the upcoming autopsies in Kano would determine the real causes of the strange deaths in the state.
The President’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, announced this in a statement released on Wednesday, April 29.
Shehu said there was no need to turn the Kano situation into a political scoring, and stated that the common purpose was to preserve the lives and health of citizens.
The President’s senior adviser said that President Muhammadu Buhari and his government are with the people of the state of Kano and will not abandon them.
Recall that President Buhari ordered a complete ban on Kano on Monday, April 27, during his nationwide broadcast on COVID-19 updates.
The president’s order followed reports of hundreds of “unknown” disease deaths in the state last week.
Shehu said verbal autopsies are already underway to determine the cause of the mass deaths, and said everyone should be willing to surrender to the autopsies and work together to confront the cause.
“Verbal autopsies are currently being performed in the state of Kano in Nigeria to determine the exact cause of the sudden and rapid increase in mortality in recent days.
“While some may believe that other causes such as high blood pressure, diabetes, meningitis, and acute malaria are involved,” others say it is COVID-19.
“We should be ready to accept the medical and scientific findings from the autopsies and work together to face the common enemy.” he said.
The President’s spokesman also noted that the ban imposed in Kano will help stem the flood of COVID-19 in the populous city.
He found that Nigeria and other African countries are still in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier,
Legit.ng reported that the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, confirmed the mass deaths reported in the state of Kano, but claimed that they were not from COVID-19 as claimed in several quarters.
Related Slideshow: The African Continent’s Response to Covid-19 (provided by Photo Services)
Soweto, South Africa
Police officers escort a woman arrested on the streets of Soweto, South Africa, for allegedly selling Atchaar, a spicy spice without permission, on the streets of Soweto, South Africa, on Thursday, April 23, 2020, as the country remains locked for a fourth week to do so to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Africa saw a 43% increase in COVID-19 cases reported last week, highlighting a warning from the World Health Organization that the 1.3 billion continent could be the next epicenter of the global outbreak.
Cape Town, South Africa
Bashierah Moos (5) and Hanaa Moos (9) pose for a photo while holding pictures they took during the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) outbreak when they looked at a window in their home on April 19 in Cape Town, South Africa, 2020. Bashierah drew a picture of a rainbow and Hanaa said, “I drew my family next to an ice cream van because I miss I miss going out.” She added, “I’m sad because I can’t see my friends and go to school.”
Cape Town, South Africa
Muslim clerics pray while waiting for the sighting of the new moon marking the start of the holy month of Ramadan during a nationwide block to limit the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cape Town, South Africa, on April 23, 2020.
Machakos, Kenya
A nurse is seen in the screening and isolation field hospital, which is scheduled to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on April 22, 2020 in a football stadium in the city of Machakos in the Machakos district, Kenya. The photo was taken on April 22, 2020.
Abuja, Nigeria
A truck carrying food is checked at a roadblock during a blockage in Abuja, Nigeria, on April 14, 2020, to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The photo was taken on April 14, 2020.
Lagos, Nigeria
Sofiat Kolawole (8), Olatunji Adebayo (11) and Amira Akanbi (11) pose for a photo while holding pictures taken during the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) outbreak when they were in front of theirs in April House in Lagos, Nigeria, stand at 18, 2020. Sofiat, who drew her school, said: “What I have drawn now differs from what I normally draw before the closure because I miss my school … The The lock made me angry because I can’t go to school. ” Olatunji said, “I drew a soccer ball and I miss playing soccer with my friends … I’m sad about the lock.” Amira said: “I drew my teacher Miss Bada and I miss my school and my teacher … The lock made me feel bad.”
Tunisia
Women with face masks will shop in Tunis for Ramadan on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Ramadan begins with the new moon on Friday in Tunisia, while Muslims around the world are trying to maintain the many cherished rituals of the holiest month of Islam amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Machakos, Kenya
A health worker measures the temperature of a man in a field hospital to be used to combat the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a football stadium in the city of Machakos in the Machakos district of Kenya on April 22, 2020 April 2020.
Soweto, South Africa
A member of the military patrols during a nationwide block to limit the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Soweto, South Africa, April 23, 2020.
Cape Town, South Africa
A stranded German couple kiss on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa, before leaving South Africa on a charter flight to Germany. A South African Airways flight chartered by the Federal Foreign Office will fly to Frankfurt this evening.
Soweto, South Africa
Soldiers are checking informal traders’ permission while on patrol on Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Soweto, South Africa, as the country remains blocked for a fourth week to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Africa saw a 43% increase in COVID-19 cases reported last week, highlighting a warning from the World Health Organization that the 1.3 billion continent could be the next epicenter of the global outbreak.
Soweto, South Africa
A police officer and a member of the military patrol during a nationwide block to limit the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Soweto, South Africa, April 23, 2020.
Cape Town, South Africa
A general view of an empty Blue Route Mall on Day 26 of National Closure on April 21, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Duduza, South Africa
A general overview of nurses at the Duduza Clinic after their reopening on April 21, 2020 in Duduza, South Africa. According to media reports, the clinic was refurbished and cleaned thoroughly during the closure, and other measures were taken to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Dakar, Senegal
A woman wearing a face mask poses for a photo while people walk in her street amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Pikine suburb of Dakar, Senegal April 22, 2020.
Ariana, Tunisia
ARIANA, TUNISIA – APRIL 22: The municipality of Raoued distributes food parcels to African refugees under the pandemic measures of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ariana, Tunisia on April 22, 2020.
Benghazi, Libya
Doctors extract DNA from the samples while analyzing them to ensure that they are not infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19). You will be at the Benghazi Medical Center in Benghazi, Libya on April 22, 2020
Dakar, Senegal
A policeman stands next to a truck full of men arrested for failing to curfew while patrolling amidst the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dakar, Senegal, April 21, 2020.
Nairobi, Kenya
Children walk past an informational mural depicting the new corona virus and warn people to refurbish it to prevent it from spreading. It was painted by graffiti artists from the Mathare Roots youth group in the informal settlement of Mathare in Nairobi, Kenya, on Wednesday April 22, 2020.
Lagos, Nigeria
On April 22, 2020, a billboard can be seen on Ikotun-Ijegun Road in the Alimosho region of Lagos to fight the spread of the COVID-19 corona virus. The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) conducts front door tests in Lagos. State of Abuja and Ogun On April 21, 2020, 117 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were registered in Nigeria.
Khayelitsha, South Africa
Police officers destroy a hut after residents of the Khayelitsha community tried to occupy empty land during a nationwide ban to limit the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cape Town, South Africa, on April 22, 2020.
Khayelitsha, South Africa
People remove possessions after police officers moved to demolition huts after residents of the Khayelitsha community tried to occupy empty land during a nationwide blockade to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cape Town, South Africa, on April 22 Limit 2020.
Cape Town, South Africa
When the police gathered behind a burning barricade near Cape Town, South Africa, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, residents of Heinz Park protested against government food packages. The residents claim that they are unable to find work and food due to the current blockage of the coronavirus in South Africa.
Lenasia Süd, South Africa
A woman opens her mouth to the healthcare worker to collect a sample for coronavirus testing during the screening and testing campaign to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Lenasia South, south Johannesburg, South Africa, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 .
Cape Town, South Africa
Police gather behind a burning barricade near Cape Town, South Africa on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, when residents of Heinz Park demanded food parcels from the government. The residents claim that they are unable to find work and food due to the current blockage of the coronavirus in South Africa.
Lavender Hill, South Africa
Children wait for food on April 21, 2020, in Lavender Hill, Cape Town, South Africa, during the fourth week of closure to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Feeding the children replaced the meal on a day on which they would be fed regularly during their regular school days.
Khayelitsha, South Africa
Police fire shotguns and tear gas as they attempt to disperse residents of the Khayelitsha community who are trying during a nationwide ban on the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cape Town, South Africa, on April 21, 2020 to build huts on open ground.
Bonteheuwel, South Africa
A general view of a looted damaged Checkers supermarket truck in Bonteheuwel as TSU Protection Services security officers secure the scene on Day 25 of the National Lock on April 20, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is believed that a group of people first stoned and then ransacked the van near the N2.
Read more: Trucks that deliver food parcels are attacked and looted in Bonteheuwel
Bonteheuwel, South Africa
A general view of a looted damaged Checkers supermarket truck in Bonteheuwel as TSU Protection Services security officers secure the scene on Day 25 of the National Lock on April 20, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is believed that a group of people first stoned and then ransacked the van near the N2.
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo
A boy plays the piano in his apartment on the 23rd floor of a residential building amidst the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Gombe district of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, April 18, 2020. Recorded on April 18, 2020.
Nairobi, Kenya
A firefighter from the Nairobi Fire Department sprays disinfectants to combat the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Kawangware district in Nairobi, Kenya, on April 20, 2020.
Sjwetla, South Africa
The South African National Defense Forces are pushing back to their homes in the informal settlement of Sjwetla on the outskirts of the municipality of Alexandra in Johannesburg on Monday, April 20, 2020. The residents protested against the lack of food. Many have lost their income because South Africa is under a strict five-week ban to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Pretoria, South Africa
Kindness like Confetti distributes food parcels to international students during the national ban on April 18, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Sedibeng, South Africa
Gauteng MEC for public transportation and road infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo visits Sedibeng Municipality to conduct an assessment of preventive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 by public transportation on April 20, 2020 in Sedibeng, South Africa. According to a media release, the visit is part of the provincial government’s efforts to ensure that all public transport operators disinfect the hands of commuters, disinfect their vehicles, and that drivers wear proper personal protective equipment when transporting commuters.
Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso
The combination of photos shows people wearing face masks at the reopening of Rood-Wooko city’s central market amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, on April 20, 2020.
Cairo, Egypt
A woman wearing a coronavirus (COVID-19) facial mask walks in front of the closed Sayyida Zainab Mosque near markets selling traditional lanterns in Cairo, Egypt, on April 12, 2020. The photo was taken on April 12, 2020.
Cairo, Egypt
Egyptian youth prepare decorations for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, known to the Egyptians during the night curfew in a street in front of their homes as “Zeinat Ramadan” to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cairo, Egypt April 20, 2020.
Johannesburg, South Africa
A homeless man hides his face as a member of the South African National Defense Force (SANDF) keeps watch for 21 days on the first day of a nationwide blockade to try to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Johannesburg, South Curb Africa March 27, 2020.
Dakar, Senegal
A tray of bread and coffee packages is pictured in the room that was temporarily assigned to Ousmane Issaka, a Nigerian student who said he and other foreign students were required to sleep on the street in front of their dormitory after the government ordered all educational facilities to be closed to combat the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dakar, Senegal, April 14, 2020. Photograph taken on April 14, 2020.
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
As part of preparations for the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims shop on Merkato’s market square amid the Coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on April 22, 2020.
Duduza, South Africa
A general overview of nurses at the Duduza Clinic after their reopening on April 21, 2020 in Duduza, South Africa. According to media reports, the clinic was refurbished and cleaned thoroughly during the closure, and other measures were taken to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Diepsloot, South Africa
SAPS searches and arrests two men for possession of alcohol during the Diepsloot lock on April 16, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. According to media reports, the SANDF was used to help the SAPS implement the restrictions effectively.
Lagos, Nigeria
Nigerian filmmaker Niyi Akinmolayan, who has created an animated video to educate children about coronavirus, is working on his laptop in his home amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Lagos, Nigeria, on April 17, 2020. That Photo was taken on April 17, 2020.
Khayelitsha, South Africa
The Minister for Settlement, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu visits the Empolweni community in Khayelitsha, which was recently distributed in the region on April 19, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. According to media reports, the Western Cape Supreme Court ruled in favor of the community that they could not be removed from the area during COVID-19’s blackout period. In the meantime, Gift of the Givers has supplied tents and groceries to people on a list who can build again.
Khayelitsha, South Africa
A child runs past a tent that was erected after a community in Khayelitsha won a lawsuit against local authorities, demolished the huts and drove residents ashore, who they said were during a nationwide restriction to limit the spread Coronavirus disease (COVID) were illegally occupied. 19) in Cape Town, South Africa, April 19, 2020.
Algiers, Algeria
A view shows snorkel masks to be converted into respiratory devices using 3D printing technology to empower hospitals and help patients with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Algiers, Algeria, on April 15, 2020. The picture was taken on April 15, 2020.
Kampala, Uganda
A Ugandan health official wearing protective clothing is preparing to disinfect the Nakawa open-air market as part of Coronavirus Disease Prevention (COVID-19) measures in the Nakawa division of Kampala, Uganda, on April 17, 2020.
Johannesburg, South Africa
A look at the Joburg market before the curfew will take place on April 19, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa, under the precautions against coronaviruses (Covid-19).
Nigeria
Men in protective clothing carry the coffin of the chief of staff of the Nigerian president, Abba Kyari, who died in Nigeria on Friday, April 18, 2020, after being infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Kigali, Rwanda
Rwandan police are preparing to fly a megaphone-equipped drone in a residential area to force a lock to curb the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kigali, Rwanda, on April 15, 2020. The picture was taken on April 15, 2020.
Cape Town, South Africa,
A boy holds a party mask over his face as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread in an informal settlement in Cape Town, South Africa, on April 17, 2020.
Nairobi, Kenya
A man walks through smoke that a volunteer from the Governor of Nairobi’s Sonko rescue team sprayed with disinfectant to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Raila Education Center in the Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya to combat on April 18, 2020.
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
Symbols for “Muslim” and “Christian” indicate different food preferences to be distributed by a local charity to homeless people living on the street on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the Orthodox Easter. For Orthodox Christians, this is usually a time for reflection and mourning, followed by a happy release from centuries-old ceremonies full of symbolism and tradition. But this year, Easter – by far the most important religious holiday for the approximately 300 million Orthodox in the world – was essentially canceled.
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA – APRIL 18: Ethiopian Orthodox arrive at the Kotebe animal bazaar to buy cow, sheep, goat and chicken after having kept away from animal products for 55 days in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on April 18 2020. Ethiopian Orthodox Christians are preparing to celebrate Easter in the shadow of the new type of coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19).
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
Ethiopian Orthodox deacons sing during the Easter evening sermon in the Holy Trinity Cathedral amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, April 18, 2020. Photo taken on April 18, 2020.
Nairobi, Kenya
A commuter reacts as she walks through an automatic disinfector that sprays disinfectant on all passengers to combat the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the central bus station in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, on April 19, 2020.
Nairobi, Kenya
A volunteer from the Governor of Nairobi’s Sonko rescue team sprays disinfectants to combat the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the weekly Masai market in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, on April 19, 2020.
Harare, Zimbabwe
People remove the remains of their stalls after the police destroyed them during a nationwide ban to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Harare, Zimbabwe, on April 19, 2020.
Ankara, Turkey
Turkey’s medical aid packages are being prepared for a military cargo plane that will deliver them to Somalia to support the fight against the Coronavirus Pandemic (COVID-19) at Etimesgut Air Base in Ankara, Turkey, on April 17, 2020.
Nasrec Memorial Park outside of Johannesburg, South Africa
Pallbearers in PSA suits lift the coffin containing the remains of Benedict Somi Vilakasi for his funeral ceremony in Nasrec Memorial Park outside of Johannesburg on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Vilakasi, a Soweto coffeeshop manager, died in a Johannesburg of a Covid 19 infection hospital Sunday, April 12, 2020. South Africa is under a strict five-week ban to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Sjwetla, South Africa
Residents of the informal Sjwetla settlement, who have gathered to protest the food shortage, run away when the South African national defense forces arrive on the outskirts of the Alexandra municipality in Johannesburg on Monday, April 20, 2020. Many have lost their income as South Africa is under a strict five-week ban to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Nasrec Memorial Park outside of Johannesburg, South Africa
Pallbearers in suits with personal protective equipment lift the coffin with the remains of Benedict Somi Vilakasi for his funeral ceremony on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in the Nasrec Memorial Park outside of Johannesburg, South Africa. Vilakasi, a Soweto coffee shop manager, died of COVID -19 in a hospital in Johannesburg Sunday, April 12, 2020. South Africa is under a strict five-week ban to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Nasrec Memorial Park outside of Johannesburg, South Africa
Pallbearers in PSA suits deeper in the grave of the coffin with the remains of Benedict Somi Vilakasi for his funeral ceremony in Nasrec Memorial Park outside of Johannesburg on Thursday April 16, 2020. Vilakasi, a Soweto coffee shop manager, died of a Covid-19 -Infection in a hospital in Johannesburg Sunday, April 12, 2020. South Africa is under a strict five-week ban to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Nasrec Memorial Park outside of Johannesburg, South Africa
Family and friends hear the eulogy for Benedict Somi Vilakasi at his funeral ceremony in Nasrec Memorial Park outside of Johannesburg on Thursday April 16, 2020. Vilakasi, a Soweto coffee shop manager, died on Sunday April 12, in a hospital in Johannesburg from a Covid-19 infection in 2020. South Africa is under a strict five-week lock-up period to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Nasrec Memorial Park outside of Johannesburg, South Africa
A relative places a rose on the tomb of Benedict Somi Vilakasi after his funeral service at Nasrec Memorial Park outside of Johannesburg on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Vilakasi, a Soweto coffee shop manager, died on Sunday, April, in a Johannesburg hospital of Covid 19 infection 12 2020. South Africa is under a strict five-week lock-up period to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Nasrec Memorial Park outside of Johannesburg, South Africa
Family and friends mourn Benedict Somi Vilakasi during his funeral ceremony in Nasrec Memorial Park outside of Johannesburg on Thursday April 16, 2020. Vilakasi, a Soweto coffeeshop manager, died on Sunday April 12, 2020, in a hospital in Johannesburg a Covid-19 infection. South Africa is under a strict five-week ban to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Nasrec Memorial Park outside of Johannesburg, South Africa
Pallbearers with full PSA stand behind the tomb of Benedict Somi Vilakasi during his memorial service in Nasrec Memorial Park outside of Johannesburg on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Vilakasi, a Soweto coffee shop manager, died on Sunday, April, in a Johannesburg hospital of Covid 19 infection 12 2020. South Africa is under a strict five-week lock-up period to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Nasrec Memorial Park outside of Johannesburg, South Africa
Relatives mourn Benedict Somi Vilakasi during his funeral ceremony in Nasrec Memorial Park outside of Johannesburg on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Vilakasi, a Soweto coffeeshop manager, died on Sunday, April 12, 2020, in a hospital in Johannesburg from a COVID -19 infection under a strict five-week ban to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Nasrec Memorial Park outside of Johannesburg, South Africa
Family and friends observe social distancing during the memorial service for Benedict Somi Vilakasi in the Nasrec Memorial Park outside of Johannesburg on Thursday April 16, 2020. Vilakasi, a Soweto coffeeshop manager, died on Sunday April 12, 2020, in a hospital in Johannesburg from COVID-19 infection South Africa is under a strict five-week lock-up period to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Lawley, South Africa
Police officers watch members of Red Ants, a South African private security firm specializing in the removal of “illegal intruders” of property, transport material after the demolition of illegal huts amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). in Lawley Township, south of Johannesburg, South Africa April 16, 2020.
Diepsloot, South Africa
On Thursday, April 16, 2020, a man hangs up homemade facial masks at his stand on the street in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, South Africa. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa extended the ban by another two weeks to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Alexandra, South Africa
The South African national defense forces patrol the men’s hostel in the densely populated community of Alexandra to the east of Johannesburg on Saturday, March 28, 2020, and enforce a strict ban to control the spread of the coronavirus. The new corona virus causes mild or moderate symptoms in most people, but it can lead to more serious illnesses or death in some, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems.
Diepsloot, South Africa
A child holds the rails as a member of the South African National Defense Force talks to a parent about the importance of closure in the informal settlement of Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, South Africa, on Thursday April 16, 2020. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa extended the ban by another two weeks to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Lawley, South Africa
Mitglieder der Red Ants, einer südafrikanischen privaten Sicherheitsfirma, die sich auf die Beseitigung “illegaler Eindringlinge” von Grundstücken spezialisiert hat, zerstören eine illegal erbaute Struktur inmitten der Ausbreitung der Coronavirus-Krankheit (COVID-19) in der Gemeinde Lawley südlich von Johannesburg im Süden Afrika 16. April 2020.
Tunesien
Mariem Homrani, eine 29-jährige Boxerin, die sich für die nun verschobenen Olympischen Spiele in Tokio qualifiziert hat, trainiert zu Hause mit ihrem Trainer und Ehemann Imed Zayani während einer Sperre, um die Ausbreitung der Coronavirus-Krankheit (COVID-19) in Tunis zu verhindern. Tunesien 7. April 2020. Aufnahme vom 7. April 2020.
Athlone, Südafrika
Eine allgemeine Ansicht von Shoprite Athlone am 15. April 2020 in Kapstadt, Südafrika. Es wird berichtet, dass eine Gruppe von 16 Verdächtigen mit fünf Registrierkassen, Geld und Lebensmitteln davongekommen ist, als sie den Laden geplündert haben. Nach Angaben der Westkap-Polizei wurden vier Personen festgenommen.
Athlone, Südafrika
Eine allgemeine Ansicht von Shoprite Athlone am 15. April 2020 in Kapstadt, Südafrika. Es wird berichtet, dass eine Gruppe von 16 Verdächtigen mit fünf Registrierkassen, Geld und Lebensmitteln davongekommen ist, als sie den Laden geplündert haben. Nach Angaben der Westkap-Polizei wurden vier Personen festgenommen.
Kapstadt, Süd Afrika
Ein Blick auf einen Sonnenaufgang am 15. April 2020 in Kapstadt, Südafrika.
Tshwane, Südafrika
Ein allgemeiner Überblick über Tshwane-Mitarbeiter, die am 15. April 2020 in Tshwane, Südafrika, das CBD von Pretoria säuberten.
Kapstadt, Süd Afrika
Eine allgemeine Ansicht eines Benzinwächters, der einen Kunden am neunzehnten Tag von National am 14. April 2020 in Kapstadt, Südafrika, bedient. Medienberichten zufolge ist es wichtig, dass Tankstellen voll funktionsfähig bleiben, da sie einen wesentlichen Dienst für Rettungskräfte wie Ärzte, Krankenwagen, die südafrikanischen Polizeidienste und die South African National Defense Force bieten. Es ist wichtig, dass diese Mitarbeiter innerhalb weniger Kilometer von einem Notfallort Zugang zu Benzin und Grundnahrungsmitteln haben.
Johannesburg, Südafrika
Ein Mann, der eine Gesichtsmaske trägt, um sich vor der Ausbreitung der Coronavirus-Zyklen zu schützen, fährt am Mittwoch, dem 15. April 2020, von der Arbeit in Alberton, östlich von Johannesburg, Südafrika, nach Hause. Der südafrikanische Präsident Cyril Ramaphosa verlängerte die Sperrfrist um weitere zwei Wochen Fortsetzung der Bemühungen zur Eindämmung der Verbreitung von COVID-19.
Nairobi, Kenia
Kenianische Polizisten stehen vor einem Tor, an dem Reisende in Quarantäne protestieren, die wegen des Ausbruchs der Coronavirus-Krankheit (COVID-19) länger als die üblichen 14 Tage an der Kenyatta-Universität in der Nähe von Nairobi, Kenia, am 15. April 2020 festgehalten werden.
Nairobi, Kenia
Ein Arbeiter wird an einer Produktionslinie in der Shona Textiles Export Processing Zone (EPZ) gesehen, als er Gesichtsschutzmasken und persönliche Schutzausrüstung (PSA) herstellt, um den Ausbruch der Coronavirus-Krankheit (COVID-19) im Fluss Athi einzudämmen in der Nähe von Nairobi, Kenia 14. April 2020.
Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso
Menschen fahren Motorräder während eines Sandsturms inmitten der Ausbreitung der Coronavirus-Krankheit (COVID-19) in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, 15. April 2020.
Abidjan, Elfenbeinküste
Der Premierminister der Elfenbeinküste, Amadou Gon Coulibaly, der eine schützende Gesichtsmaske trägt, spricht während seines Besuchs im ersten Aufnahmezentrum, das für die Durchführung von Coronavirus-Screening-Tests inmitten der Ausbreitung der Coronavirus-Krankheit (COVID-19) in Abidjan, Elfenbeinküste, am 15. April gebaut wurde. 2020. REUTERS / Luc Gnago
Abidjan, Elfenbeinküste
Mitglieder des medizinischen Personals warten am 15. April 2020 in Abidjan, Elfenbeinküste, auf Personen im ersten Aufnahmezentrum, in dem Coronavirus-Screening-Tests durchgeführt werden sollen, während sich die Coronavirus-Krankheit (COVID-19) ausbreitet.
Abuja, Nigeria
Eine Frau reagiert, als eine medizinische Mitarbeiterin während eines Community-Tests eine Probe auf Coronavirus entnimmt, während die Behörden am 15. April 2020 in Abuja, Nigeria, um die Ausbreitung der Coronavirus-Krankheit (COVID-19) kämpfen.
Mitchells Plain, Südafrika
Mitchells Plain, Südafrika
Einwohner von Mitchell’s Plain in Kapstadt, Südafrika, Zusammenstoß mit der Polizei Dienstag, 14. April 2020, aus Protest gegen die Verteilung von Lebensmittelpaketen an Arme und Arbeitslose während der dritten Woche einer Sperrung zur Bekämpfung der Ausbreitung des Coronavirus.
Jacobina Mouton / Xinhua über Getty
WINDHOEK, April 15, 2020 — A local Himba mother takes her child out of a temporary tent in Windhoek, Namibia, April 14, 2020. These tents were donated by Mobile Telecommunications Limited in an attempt to assist the Namibian government with its lockdown efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Johannesburg, South Africa
A video journalist is seen in front of beds at the Nasrec Expo Centre, where it is expected to be turned into a temporary treatment site for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients which are in need of urgent care, in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 14, 2020.
Johannesburg, South Africa
A journalist wearing a protective face mask gestures in front of beds at the Nasrec Expo Centre, where it is expected to be turned into a temporary treatment site for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients in need of urgent care, in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 14, 2020.
Miami International Airport
A South African and American flag are draped over the counter as David Reed checks in for a South African Airways (SAA) charter flight from Miami International Airport to Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, during the new coronavirus pandemic, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Miami. The repatriation flight was a collaboration between SAA and Workaway International Group. Workaway International recruits young South Africans to work in South Florida to work in the hospitality industry. Due to the pandemic golf resorts and other businesses in the hospitality industry have shut down.
Related: Hundreds of South Africans came to work at country clubs. Finally, they’re heading home.
Miami International Airport
Passengers wearing protective masks and gloves stand in line at Miami International Airport for a charter flight on South African Airways (SAA) to Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, during the new coronavirus pandemic, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Miami. The repatriation flight was a collaboration between SAA and Workaway International Group. Workaway International recruits young South Africans to work in South Florida to work in the hospitality industry. Due to the pandemic golf resorts and other businesses in the hospitality industry have shut down.
Miami International Airport
Busiswa Ndlebe has her temperature checked before boarding a charter flight at Miami International Airport on South African Airways (SAA) to Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, during the new coronavirus pandemic, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Miami. The repatriation flight was a collaboration between SAA and Workaway International Group. Workaway International recruits young South Africans to work in South Florida to work in the hospitality industry. Due to the pandemic golf resorts and other businesses in the hospitality industry have shut down.
Miami International Airport
Passengers wearing protective masks and gloves arrive at Miami International Airport for a charter flight on South African Airways (SAA) to Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, during the new coronavirus pandemic, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Miami. The repatriation flight was a collaboration between SAA and Workaway International Group. Workaway International recruits young South Africans to work in South Florida to work in the hospitality industry. Due to the pandemic golf resorts and other businesses in the hospitality industry have shut down.
Cape Town, South Africa
In this photo taken Monday April 14, 2020, Cape Town City Ballet senior artist Kristin Wilson is seen training inside her apartment in Cape Town, South Africa, during the third week of lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. Kristin Wilson is forced to practice within her home as the normal ballet corps is in personal isolation lockdown. The new COVID-19 coronavirus causes less serious symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and can even be fatal.
La Somone, Senegal
Men wearing protective face masks play a handmade Checkers game before the curfew, amid an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in La Somone near Thies, Senegal, April 13, 2020.
Abuja, Nigeria
Internally displaced families receive food items from Nigeria’s Victims Support Fund, as the authorities struggle to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Abuja, Nigeria April 14, 2020.
Abuja, Nigeria
A security guard wears a face mask during a nationwide lockdown, as Nigerian authorities struggle to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Abuja, Nigeria April 14, 2020.
Dakar, Senegal
Thierno Seck, 36, who says he is a plumbing designer, sits on his scooter as he sells handwashing stations he made, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Dakar, Senegal April 14, 2020.
Benghazi, Libya
A doctor talks to nursing staff about sterilisation and handling suspected cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a medical clinic for quarantine while the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Benghazi, Libya. April 13, 2020
Benghazi, Libya
Employees from a disinfection service company wearing protective face masks and gloves sanitise the corridors of Benghazi Medical Center following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Benghazi, Libya April 14, 2020.
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA – APRIL 14: UN selects Ethiopian Airlines Cargo as its hub in Africa to distribute medical supplies delivered to Africa regarding to combat the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Africa in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on April 14, 2020.
Abuja, Nigeria
People are seen during an exercise session, as the authorities struggle to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread in Abuja, Nigeria April 13, 2020.
Johannesburg, South Africa
A shadow of Zweli Mkhize, a South African Minister of Health, wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, during the handing over for the emergency medical equipment for COVID-19 from China, at OR Tambo Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Johannesburg, South Africa
LI Nan, a South Africa’s Chinese Embassy representative, second from right, with Zweli Mkhize, South African Minister of Health, right, receive a sanitizer from the airport offial after holding a media conference for the handing over for the emergency medical equipment for COVID-19 from China, at OR Tambo Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The virus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Johannesburg, South Africa
A delivery motorcyclist rides in a rain storm through what is normally one of the busiest intersection during rush hour in Johannesburg’s northern suburbs Tuesday, April 14, 2020 downtown Johannesburg. South Africa is under a strict five-week lockdown credited with slowing the rate of COVID-19 infections and reducing overall crime.
Strandfontein, South Africa
Strandfontein, South Africa
Homeless people queue for food at a camp set up by disaster management authorities during the 21-day nationwide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cape Town, South Africa, April 9, 2020.
Strandfontein, South Africa
Tensions flare as homeless people attempt to speak to journalists at a camp set up by disaster management authorities during the 21-day nationwide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cape Town, South Africa, April 9, 2020.
Strandfontein, South Africa
Tensions flare as homeless people attempt to speak to journalists at a camp set up by disaster management authorities during the 21-day nationwide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cape Town, South Africa, April 9, 2020.
Strandfontein, South Africa
Homeless people queue for food at a camp set up by disaster management authorities during the 21-day nationwide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cape Town, South Africa, April 9, 2020.
Bo Kaap, South Africa
A health worker talks to residents as they conduct screening during the nationwide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bo Kaap, Cape Town, South Africa, April 7, 2020.
Bo Kaap, South Africa
Medical workers prepare for COVID-19 testing in the Bo-Kaap neighbourhood, Cape Town, South Africa, Wenesday, April 8, 2020.
Johannesburg, South Africa
Photo shows a notice of social distancing in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 10, 2020.
Johannesburg, South Africa
Photo shows a notice of social distancing during COVID-19 outbreak in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 10, 2020.
Johannesburg, Africa
South African police help distribute food to homeless recyclers and other destitute people, some of whom said they have not eaten in three days practice social distancing as they lineup in a Johannesburg park, waiting to receive food baskets from private donors, Thursday, April 9, 2020. Because of South Africa’s imposed lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, many people who don’t have savings and are unable to work are not able to buy food.
Johannesburg, Africa
Homeless recyclers and other destitute people, some of whom said they have not eaten in three days, are asked to practice social distancing by police as they lineup in a Johannesburg park, waiting to receive food baskets from private donors, Thursday, April 9, 2020. Because of South Africa’s imposed lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, many people who don’t have savings and are unable to work are not able to buy food.
Johannesburg, Africa
Homeless recyclers and other destitute people, some of whom said they have not eaten in three days, are asked to practice social distancing by police as they lineup in a Johannesburg park, waiting to receive food baskets from private donors, Thursday, April 9, 2020. Because of South Africa’s imposed lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, many people who don’t have savings and are unable to work are not able to buy food.
Harare, Zimbabwe
A parishioner prays outside a closed church during a 21-day nationwide lockdown aimed for limiting the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Easter Sunday in Harare, Zimbabwe, April 12, 2020.
Harare, Zimbabwe
A policeman crosses an empty street during a 21-day nationwide lockdown aimed for limiting the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Harare, Zimbabwe, April 12, 2020.
Johannesburg, South Africa
Photo taken on April 10, 2020 shows an empty street in Johannesburg, South Africa.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced that the country’s lockdown aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19 would be extended for another two weeks.
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
Ethiopian Orthodox Christians, wearing leaf crowns made out of date palm and face masks as a preventive measure against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, make their way to attend the Hosanna Day (Happiness Day) celebrations held a week ahead of the Easter, at the Bole Medehanialem Church in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on April 12, 2020.
Nairobi, Kenya
A worker arranges seats at a deserted restaurant inside the Nairobi Nv Lunar Park amusement centre, closed as a measure to stem the growing spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Nairobi, Kenya April 12, 2020.
Monrovia, Liberia
A police officer chases shoppers to clear the streets of the Red Light market on the first day of lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Monrovia, Liberia April 11, 2020. Picture taken April 11, 2020.
Nairobi, Kenya
A lone worshipper attends a service without a congregation but which was broadcast on television, at the Cathedral Basilica of the Holy Family in Nairobi, Kenya, on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Lagos, Nigeria
A family under lockdown watches a television broadcast of Archbishop of Lagos Alfred Adewale Martins conducting a service at the Holy Cross Cathedral, in their home in Lagos, Nigeria, on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
An Ethiopian Orthodox Christian, wearing leaf a crown made out of date palm and a face mask as a preventive measure against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, makes their way to attend the Hosanna Day (Happiness Day) celebrations held a week ahead of the Easter, at the Bole Medehanialem Church in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on April 12, 2020.
Johannesburg, South Africa
Aerial photo taken on April 11, 2020 shows empty roads amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Katlehong, South Africa
A man carrying a bag walks past a large unoccupied church marquee after Easter Weekend celebrations were cancelled due to lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, at Katlehong near Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, April 10, 2020, South Africa president Cyril Ramaphosa extend the country’s lockdown restrictions until the end of April to contain the spread of COVID-19. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Yeoville, South Africa
Few cars and residents are seen in the normally busy streets of Yeoville, downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, April 10, 2020. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa extended the lockdown by an extra two weeks in a continuing effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Katlehong, South Africa
A man pulls a rubbish bin past unoccupied St John Apostolic Church Mission, after Easter Weekend celebrations were cancelled due to the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, at Katlehong, south of Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, April 10, 2020, South Africa president Cyril Ramaphosa extend the country’s lockdown restrictions until the end of April to contain the spread of COVID-19. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Johannesburg, South Africa
A man walks by graffiti in the near deserted Hip Maboneng district of downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, April 10, 2020. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa extended the lockdown by an extra two weeks in a continuing effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Hillbrow, South Africa
A young boy wearing a makeshift mask waits in line to access a grocery store in the Hillbrow district of downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, April 10, 2020. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa extended the lockdown by an extra two weeks in a continuing effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Pretoria, South Africa
A printer is used to make 3D visor frames as the University of Pretoria is heeding a public call to produce more frames urgently, in order to respond to the growing demand for protective gear to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID 19), in Pretoria, South Africa, April 6, 2020. Picture taken April 6, 2020.
Pretoria, South Africa
A facial shield for use by healthcare workers is seen placed near 3D visor frames as the University of Pretoria is heeding a public call to produce 3D visor frames urgently, in order to respond to the growing demand for protective gear to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Pretoria, South Africa, April 6, 2020. Picture taken April 6, 2020.
Cape Town, South Africa
A health worker talks to residents as they conduct screening during the 21-day nationwide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bo Kaap, Cape Town, South Africa, April 7, 2020.
Lenasia, South Africa
A health worker wearing personal protective gear inside a testing tent, gestures to colleagues during the screening and testing for COVID-19, in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. South Africa and more than half of Africa’s 54 countries have imposed lockdowns, curfews, travel bans or other restrictions to try to contain the spread of COVID-19. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Cape Town, South Africa
Medical workers prepare for COVID-19 testing in the Bo-Kaap neighbourhood, Cape Town, South Africa, Wenesday, April 8, 2020 as South Africa remained in lockdown for 21 days in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus. The virus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Johannesburg, South Africa
Residents stand on a balcony as a South African National Defence Forces vehicle patrol the street, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. South Africa and more than half of Africa’s 54 countries have imposed lockdowns, curfews, travel bans or other restrictions to try to contain the spread of COVID-19. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
A medical expert from Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University communicates with Kenyan counterparts via a video call in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, March 22, 2020.
Harare, Zimbabwe
A woman holds a packet of contraceptive pills, in Harare, Thursday, April 9, 2020. Lockdowns imposed to curb the coronavirus’ spread have put millions of women in Africa, Asia and elsewhere out of reach of birth control and other sexual and reproductive health needs. Confined to their homes with husbands and others, they face unwanted pregnancies and little idea of when they can reach the outside world again.
Harare, Zimbabwe
Hundreds of people buy goods at a fruit and vegetable market, despite a lockdown in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, in Harare, Zimbabwe, Tuesday April 7, 2020.
Harare, Zimbabwe
Two men stand underneath a giant poster showing advice on how to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in Harare, Zimbabwe, Sunday April, 5, 2020. Zimbabwe is under lockdown in an effort to curb the spread of the coronoavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems,it can cause more severe illness or death.
Lagos, Nigeria
A Nigerian Police man mount a road block at Sabo Yaba to prevent motorists entry to Lagos to enforce a two-week lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in Lagos, on April 4, 2020. The Nigerian government has approved the establishment of temporary makeshift food markets in states where a lockdown was imposed, to contain the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, by Nigerian President Mohammadu Buhari to cushion the effect of a two-week lockdown.
Ogun State, Nigeria
A man express his anger conerning the bad governemnt after a fallen tanker loaded with PMS at the OPIC end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State on April 8, 2020. Follwing the Nigerian government approval the states lockdown was imposed, to contain the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, by Nigerian President Mohammadu Buhari to cushion the effect of a two-week lockdown.
Lagos, Nigeria
A Nigerian Police woman mount a road block at Sabo Yaba to prevent motorists entry to Lagos to enforce a two-week lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in Lagos, on April 4, 2020. The Nigerian government has approved the establishment of temporary makeshift food markets in states where a lockdown was imposed, to contain the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, by Nigerian President Mohammadu Buhari to cushion the effect of a two-week lockdown.
Abidjan, Ivory Coast
Workers prepare a coronavirus treatment center at the Palace of Sports, during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Abidjan, Ivory Coast April 8, 2020.
Langa, South Africa
A general view of a looted and vandalised Shoprite store in Langa on Day Ten of National Lockdown on April 05, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. According to media reports, the looting comes at a time when the government has prohibited the sales of alcohol during the lockdown period, with only essential stores allowed to open with only essential goods allowed to be purchased.
Related: Two arrested after Atteridgeville liquor store looted
Langa, South Africa
A general view of a looted and vandalised Shoprite store in Langa on Day Ten of National Lockdown on April 05, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. According to media reports, the looting comes at a time when the government has prohibited the sales of alcohol during the lockdown period, with only essential stores allowed to open with only essential goods allowed to be purchased.
Cape Town, South Africa
A man walks beneath a billboard during the 21-day nationwide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in central Cape Town, South Africa, April 6, 2020.
Pretoria, South Africa
general view of a commuter taxi being disinfected at Mams Mall on Day Eleven of National Lockdown on April 06, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. According to media release, the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport launched a programme to support taxi ranks and transport modes with sanitisation of commuters and vehicles to curb the spread of COVID-19. The department partnered with Outsurance, SA Taxi Finance, Anglo Gold, Clinix Health Group, Amscor and other arms of the government.
Pretoria, South Africa
Acting MEC for Social Development Panyaza Lesufi with Yusuf Abramjee from Operation SA’s visits a new site set up for displaced people at Lyttelton Sports Park on Day Eleven of National Lockdown on April 06, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Juba, South Sudan
A member of a medical team wearing protective suits clean the airfield, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Juba International Airport in Juba, South Sudan April 5, 2020.
Accra, Ghana
Co-founder of fashion brand Osei-Duro, Molly Keogh, 39, produces protective masks at her home office as Ghana enforces a partial lockdown in the cities of Accra and Kumasi to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Accra, Ghana April 6, 2020.
Cape Town, South Africa
A general view of church refugees at Paint City on Day Eleven of National Lockdown on April 06, 2020 in Bellville, South Africa. According to media reports, the refugees who occupied the Central Methodist Mission church were removed by the police from the church, after five months of occupation and protest.
Virus Outbreak South Africa
South African community activists patrol with the help of police the densely populated Alexandra township of Johannesburg, Monday April 6, 2020, telling people to return to their homes. More than half of Africa’s 54 countries have imposed lockdowns, curfews, travel bans or other restrictions to try to contain the spread of COVID-19. he new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
Yopougon, Abidjan, Ivory Coast
Residents protest after ransacking a half-built makeshift hospital for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment, as they say its location is too close to a local community, in Yopougon, Abidjan, Ivory Coast April 6, 2020.
Nairobi, Kenya
Kenyan police officers check vehicles at a roadblock to control traffic coming in to Nairobi, during a partial lockdown as a measure to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Nairobi, Kenya, April 7, 2020.
Cape Town, South Africa
A medical team go from door to door to check if occupants have been exposed to coronavirus, in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, April 6, 2020, as South Africa continued its 21 days nationwide lockdown in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus. The virus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
ohannesburg, South Africa
Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) check travelers in Greenside on Day Eleven of National Lockdown on April 06, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Cape Town, South Africa
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA — APRIL 5, 2020: Maxar satellite imagery of the Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town, South Africa during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Johannesburg, South Africa
A South African police officer, right, check a man’s papers, as a community activist holds a seized can of hair spray fraudulently sold as hand sanitizer in the densely populated Alexandra township of Johannesburg Monday April 6, 2020. More than half of Africa’s 54 countries have imposed lockdowns, curfews, travel bans or other restrictions to try to contain the spread of COVID-19. he new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Yopougon, Abidjan, Ivory Coast
Residents protest after ransacking a half-built makeshift hospital for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment, as they say its location is too close to a local community, in Yopougon, Abidjan, Ivory Coast April 6, 2020.
Nairobi, Kenya
A general view shows an empty church as a camera crew records a closed-door live broadcast of the Catholic mass to celebrate Palm Sunday amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Cathedral Basilica of the Holy Family in Nairobi, Kenya April 5, 2020.
Cape Town, South Africa
Medical workers check a file at a testing centre at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, April 6, 2020, as South Africa continued its 21 days nationwide lockdown in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus. The virus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Alexandra, South Africa
A woman walks back to her home after being summoned to do so by a South African police patrol in the densely populated Alexandra township of Johannesburg, Monday April 6, 2020. More than half of Africa’s 54 countries have imposed lockdowns, curfews, travel bans or other restrictions to try to contain the spread of COVID-19. he new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Nairobi, Kenya
In this photo taken Sunday, April 5, 2020, laboratory technicians work on testing patient samples for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, at the Pathologists Lancet Kenya laboratory in Nairobi, Kenya. The company, which is offering tests to patients with a doctor’s referral, was previously having to send samples to South Africa for testing but is now completing the testing in-house in Kenya.
Johannesburg, South Africa
A car drives along a motorway in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, April 4, 2020. South Africa went into a nationwide lockdown for 21 days in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Read more: Ramaphosa says lockdown inconvenient but effective
Umlazi, South Africa
A health worker teaches children how to wash their hands during a door-to-door testing in an attempt to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Umlazi township near Durban, South Africa, April 4, 2020.
Johannesburg, South Africa
A woman wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus and carrying shopping bags, walks across the street at Alexandra township in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, April 4, 2020. South Africa went into a nationwide lockdown for 21 days in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Kampala, Uganda
Members of Local Defence Unit (LDU) offload relief food during a distribution exercise to civilians affected by the lockdown, as part of measures to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kampala, Uganda April 4, 2020.
Accra, Ghana
A girl sits after receiving goods from volunteers during food and water distribution to the underprivileged and homeless, as Ghana enforces a partial lockdown in Accra and Kumasi in efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Accra, Ghana. April 4, 2020.
Accra, Ghan
People walk next to a police car after receiving goods from volunteers during food and water distribution to the underprivileged and homeless, as Ghana enforces a partial lockdown in Accra and Kumasi in efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Accra, Ghana. April 4, 2020.
Alexandra, South Africa
Residents of the Alexandra township of Johannesburg, South Africa, wait in line to enter a grocery store Friday April 3, 2020. South Africa went into a nationwide lockdown for 21 days in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Nairobi, Kenya
A man sprays disinfectant inside the closed Jamia Mosque as part of measures to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), in downtown Nairobi, Kenya April 3, 2020.
Mogadishu, Somalia
A Somali policeman attempts to disperse revellers swimming in the Indian Ocean near Lido beach, as part of measures to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), in Mogadishu, Somalia April 3, 2020.
Khayelitsha, South Africa
National Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize and Western Cape Minister of Health Dr Nomafrench Mbombo visit the COVID-19 testing station to showcase the state of readiness for mass community testing at Khayelitsha District Hospital on April 03, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. According to media reports, as of April 2nd, the number of people infected in the Western Cape has reached 393. These include a second positive case in Khayelitsha as well as seventh case in Mitchells Plain.
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA – APRIL 3: Medical masks are put on dummies in store window to draw attention to coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on April 3, 2020.
Thokoza, South Africa
A young boy plays with his brother on the street in Thokoza, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, April 3, 2020. South Africa went into a nationwide lockdown for 21 days in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Abidjan, Ivory Coast
DJ Arsenal performs from his home and streams on social networks, during the curfew to stop the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Yopougon neighbourhood of Abidjan, Ivory Coast April 3, 2020. Picture taken April 3, 2020.
Katlehong, South Africa
A man runs on top of a sewage pipe at Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, April 3, 2020. South Africa went into a nationwide lockdown for 21 days in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Abuja, Nigeria
People queue to receive food aid following a 14-day lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Abuja, Nigeria April 3, 2020.
Lagos, Nigeria
Sandra Dozie, 27, pets her rabbit in her home during the 14-day lockdown by the authorities aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Lagos, Nigeria April 2, 2020. Picture taken April 2, 2020.
Lagos, Nigeria
Sandra Dozie, 27, takes a walk with her rabbit in her home during the 14-day lockdown by the authorities aimed at limiting spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Lagos, Nigeria April 2, 2020. Picture taken April 2, 2020.
Johannesburg, South Africa
Cars line up at a private COVID-19 testing station in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg , South Africa, Wednesday April 1, 2020. South Africa went into a nationwide lockdown for 21 days in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus, and patrols have increased in the streets to enforce the lockdown. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Also read: SA’s Covid-19 cases rise by 80 in a day – as health minister warns of ‘calm before the storm’
Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso
A student watches a movie on her computer as she lies on her bed at the Fondation 2iE, an engineering school, during lockdown at the university campus to limit the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso April 1, 2020. Picture taken April 1, 2020.
Johannesburg, South Africa
Photo taken on April 5, 2020 shows markers on the ground reminding people of social distancing at a supermarket in Johannesburg,
Abuja, Nigeria
A fire service man is seen during fumigation at a government office on the second day of a 14-day lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Abuja, Nigeria April 1, 2020.
Fourways, South Africa
A general view of passengers in a taxi at Fourways taxi rank on Day Seven of National Lockdown on April 02, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. According to media reports, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has back-tracked on his previous declaration that taxis could run at full capacity as long as everyone is wearing a face mask. Following public outcry over the move, the minister has reversed, and now by law, these forms of public transport can only operate at 70% capacity.
Accra, Ghana
A security personnel from town council wearing a face mask controls trafic, as Ghana enforces partial lockdown in the cities of Accra and Kumasi to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Madina neighborhood of Accra, Ghana, March 31, 2020.
Pretoria, South Africa
Henry sits in a bin as he and other homeless people rest at the Caledonian stadium downtown Pretoria, South Africa, Thursday April 2, 2020, after being rounded up by police in an effort to enforce a 21-day lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus. Many of them being addicted, are receiving methadone syrup from a local NGO, and were complaining about the lack of sanitizer and soap. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Pretoria, South Africa
Zookeepers clean the seals enclosure at the National Zoological Gardens of South Africa in Pretoria on April 2, 2020, that is closed off to the general public as a result of a nationwide lockdown to curb the spreading of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Johannesburg, South Africa
Photo taken on April 2, 2020 shows a drive-through testing station for COVID-19 in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 2, 2020.
Johannesburg, South Africa
A man standing in the back of a utility van drives past a billboard explaining coronavirus in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, April 2, 2020. South Africa went into a nationwide lockdown for 21 days in an effort to mitigate the spread to the coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Duduza, South Africa
A note displayed at the entrance of indefinitely closed clinic after a nurse tested positive for Covid-19, in Duduza, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, April 2, 2020. South Africa went into a nationwide lockdown for 21 days in an effort to mitigate the spread to the coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Cape Town, Sourth Africa
Police remove foreign migrants from the Central Methodist Church in Cape Town, Sourth Africa, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The migrants, who had been sheltering there for months, refused to leave the church and had previously demanded that South Africa relocate them to other countries, including the United States and Canada, because they had been victims of xenophobic threats in South Africa last year.
Cape Town, Sourth Africa
Homeless people in Cape Town South Africa are housed in tents at a shelter Wednesday April 1, 2020 as the country continued the nationwide 21 days lockdown in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus.
Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso
A student is pictured at the Fondation 2iE, an engineering school, during lockdown at the university campus to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso April 1, 2020. Picture taken April 1, 2020.
Harare, Zimbabwe
Children fetch water from a borehole in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, April 2, 2020. Zimbabwe went into a lockdown for 21 days in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Harare, Zimbabwe
A man walks on a deserted street in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, April 2, 2020. Zimbabwe went into a lockdown for 21 days in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Harare, Zimbabwe
A city health worker prepares to disinfect a bus during a 21 day nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Harare, Zimbabwe, April 1, 2020.
Harare, Zimbabwe
City health workers spray disinfectant at a bus terminus during a 21 day nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Harare, Zimbabwe, April 1, 2020.
Harare, Zimbabwe
Police check documentation during a 21 day nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Harare, Zimbabwe, April 1, 2020.
Lagos, Nigeria
A view of deserted street during a nationwide curfew imposed as part of precautions against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic precautions in Lagos, Nigeria on April 02, 2020.
208/208 SLIDES
The monarch said in a statement released on Sunday, April 26, that he was informed by the state’s Ministry of Health that the mass deaths were not as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Emir Bayero prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives and also prayed for the quick recovery of those infected with COVID-19.
Similarly, the Kano state government on Sunday, April 26, said the recent mysterious deaths recorded in the state are not connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kano state commissioner of information, Muhammad Garba, in a statement said findings by the state ministry of health has shown that most of the deaths were caused by complications arising from hypertension, diabetes, meningitis and acute malaria.
He stated that the ministry of health acting on the orders of Governor Umar Ganduje was already conducting a thorough investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the deaths.
Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano state has also finally issued a personal statement regarding the reported mass deaths in the state over the past week.
In the statement posted as a thread of tweets on his Twitter handle, @GovUmarGanduje, the Kano state government assured the residents that investigations are already ongoing to unravel the cause of the ‘mysterious’ deaths.
Governor Ganduje said autopsies are being carried out to determine the cause of the deaths just as he noted that from the findings so far, there has been nothing to suggest the deaths are connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Be First to Comment