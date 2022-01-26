The president of Argentina will meet with his Russian and Chinese counterparts.

Argentina’s president will meet with his counterparts from Russia and China.

Alberto Fernandez will meet with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping on a bilateral basis.

NEW YORK

The Telam news agency reported Tuesday that Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez will travel to Russia, China, and Barbados in early February.

Fernandez will begin his trip in Moscow, where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin before traveling to Beijing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

After that, he will travel to Barbados to meet with Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

According to the local daily Perfil, the bilateral meetings will focus on trade and international cooperation.

Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero, presidential spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti, and a number of officials will accompany Fernandez, including the governors of Buenos Aires, Catamarca, and Rio Negro provinces, Axel Kicillof, Raul Jalil, and Arabela Carreras.

On February 1, Fernandez will leave Argentina’s capital, Buenos Aires.

1; and on February 1st, he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

3. Make a list of your accomplishments

The two leaders will eat lunch together and hold a joint press conference.

Fernandez and Putin will talk about “vaccines, investments, science, and other issues of mutual interest,” according to Cerruti.

It will be the first face-to-face meeting between the Russian and Argentine leaders since their November 2021 phone conversation, during which they expressed a desire to meet when the pandemic situation permitted.

Argentina’s president and his entourage will then fly to Beijing, where they will be based beginning in February.

6–8.

The event will commemorate the 50th anniversary of Argentina-China diplomatic relations, which began in February of that year.

19th of February, 1972

Fernandez will meet with a number of people in China, including his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Both countries are attempting to increase trade, according to Foreign Minister Cafiero.

Xi has also invited Fernandez to the Winter Olympics’ opening ceremony.

According to Telam, Fernandez will also visit the Communist Party of China Museum, Beijing National Stadium, where the Olympic Games will be held, the Great Wall of China, and a campus where Argentine athletes will be temporarily housed.

Following his visit to China, Fernandez will travel to Barbados to meet with Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

According to Perfl, the visit will last two days and will cover climate change as well as the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

;;;;;;;;