The president of Brazil is in hospital with an intestinal blockage and may require surgery.

Brazil’s president is in the hospital with an intestinal blockage and may require surgery.

‘Further tests will be carried out for possible surgery on an internal obstruction in the abdominal region,’ President Jair Bolsonaro says.

On Monday morning, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was rushed to the hospital with a possible intestinal blockage.

Bolsonaro, who was on vacation in the southern state of Santa Catarina, said he “started to feel sick” after lunch on Sunday, as he shared his photo on Twitter.

“Further tests will be carried out in preparation for a possible surgery on an internal obstruction in the abdominal region,” he added.

The president had been taken to the Vila Nova Star Hospital in Sao Paulo, according to the government.

Bolsonaro was admitted with an intestinal blockage but is in stable condition, according to a statement from the Vila Nova Star Hospital.

