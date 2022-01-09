The president of Brazil is in the hospital with an intestinal blockage and may require surgery.

‘Further tests will be carried out for possible surgery on internal obstruction in the abdominal region,’ says President Jair Bolsonaro.

BUENOS AIRES (Argentina)

Jair Bolsonaro, the Brazilian president, was rushed to the hospital early Monday with a suspected intestinal blockage.

Bolsonaro, who was on vacation in the southern state of Santa Catarina, shared a photo of himself on Twitter, saying that he “started to feel sick” after lunch on Sunday.

“Further tests will be performed in preparation for a possible surgery on an internal obstruction in the abdominal region,” he said.

The president was taken to the Vila Nova Star Hospital in Sao Paulo earlier today, according to the government.

Bolsonaro was admitted to the Vila Nova Star Hospital with an intestinal blockage but is in stable condition, according to a statement from the hospital.

Merve Berker is the author of this piece.