The president of Burkina Faso steps down.

The move comes after a military junta declared a coup attempt.

The president of Burkina Faso resigned on Monday, just hours after a military junta took power in a coup.

Roch Marc Christian Kabore wrote in a handwritten letter to the new junta administration that after the events of Sunday, he decided to resign from all his duties in the best interests of society.

Many accounts on social media shared the letter.

On Monday, mutinous soldiers declared a coup and announced a series of measures, including the closure of the country’s borders.

Due to the “continuous deterioration of the security situation,” Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba and other members of the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration went on live television with other members of the group, claiming they had decided to “put an end to the power” of President Kabore.

Kabore is being held in custody.

The president had earlier called for the officers to surrender in the best interests of the country after reports of Kabore’s detention at a military camp by a group of soldiers.

Kabore was detained on Sunday after gunfire was heard in some barracks in Ouagadougou, according to security sources and multiple media reports.

According to internet monitoring organization NetBlocks, Burkina Faso’s internet remains largely cut off.

In addition, a group of people took to the streets and attacked the offices of the ruling People’s Movement for Progress.

Before the coup was confirmed, a nationwide curfew was declared from 8 p.m. to 5.30 a.m. local time Monday, and educational activities were halted for two days.

Seda Sevencan wrote the article.