The president of Kazakhstan has ordered security forces to “open fire without warning to kill terrorists.”

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev says the counter-terrorism operation will continue until all militants have been eliminated.

Kazakhstan’s president said on Friday that he had given security services orders to shoot and kill “terrorists,” accusing them of continuing to be violent.

In a televised address, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered law enforcement and the military to “open fire to kill terrorists without warning.”

During the country’s demonstrations, “terrorists” used weapons against people, according to Tokayev.

Tokayev said, “What an absurd thing. International bodies have called Kazakhstan for negotiations and a peaceful solution to the problem.”

We had to deal with armed and prepared bandits and terrorists from both the United States and abroad.

As a result, they must be destroyed.

This will be accomplished as quickly as possible.

The security forces are morally and technically prepared to carry out this mission.”

Tokayev claimed that 20,000 “bandits” attacked Almaty, claiming that they were “directed from one place” and that the matter is currently being investigated.

“We must fight terrorists to the end.”

Those who refuse to surrender will be killed.

“Efforts to draw lessons from the tragedy we have witnessed will continue in the future,” he added.

He went on to say that the country’s “tragic events” had brought up the issues of democracy and human rights once more.

“The tragedy in Almaty and other Kazakhstani cities, non-compliance with the law, unrestricted freedom of movement, and anarchy lead to human rights violations.”

Bandits and terrorists in Almaty damaged not only government buildings but also people’s private property.

Hundreds of civilians and soldiers’ health and lives were also jeopardized,” he emphasized.

Tokayev also sent his condolences to the families and relatives of those who died as a result of the incidents.

‘History’s black line’

Tokayev stated that some human rights defenders and activists in the country “consider themselves above the law,” adding that these activists’ “irresponsible actions” are “distracting” the police who are tasked with maintaining order.

“Police officers are frequently harassed and insulted.

Because of these activists, access to the internet has been restricted.

As a result, millions of citizens and businesspeople’s interests, i.e. internal, economic, social, and political stability, are at stake.

