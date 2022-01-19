The president of Paraguay tests positive for COVID-19.

According to the Health Ministry, Mario Abdo Benitez, who is displaying mild symptoms, will self-isolate in accordance with health protocols.

BUENOS AIRES is a city in Argentina that is located in the south of

The health ministry of Paraguay announced late Tuesday that the president had tested positive for COVID-19.

Mario Abdo Benitez is displaying mild symptoms and will self-isolate in accordance with current medical protocols, according to the ministry’s Twitter account.

Benitez, who is immune to the virus, was placed under quarantine yesterday after his wife tested positive.

In Paraguay, the disease has infected more than 504,000 people, with 16,866 deaths.

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the coronavirus pandemic has killed over 5.55 million people in at least 192 countries and regions since December 2019, with over 333.27 million cases confirmed worldwide.

Merve Berker contributed to this piece.