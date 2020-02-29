The president of RPT-INTERVIEW-Montenegro accuses Serbia and Russia of undermining independence

(Repeats the interview published on February 28)

* Montenegro has rallied about religious law

* The small Balkan country hopes to join the EU

* The Montenegrin president criticizes Russia and Serbia

* Moscow and Belgrade reject criticism

By Aleksandar Vasovic

PODGORICA, February 28 (Reuters). Montenegro’s president on Friday accused Serbia and Russia of using the Serbian Orthodox Church to undermine his country’s pro-Western government seeking membership of the European Union.

Milo Djukanovic, who has ruled for over three decades, said that a number of rallies against a religious law led by Serbian Orthodox clergymen in the tiny Balkan country “should question Montenegro’s independence.”

Metropolitan Ilarion, a clergyman of the Russian Orthodox Church, has spoken out for the interests of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro. Metropolitan Onufriy, head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which remains loyal to the Moscow Patriarchate, took part in protests this week in the Montenegrin capital, Podgorica.

“If you are wondering whether this is a continuity of the (attempted) destruction of Montenegro and the hindrance of its intention to continue on its way to … European and Euro-Atlantic integration, there is no doubt about it,” Djukanovic told Reuters in an interview ,

“Moscow has clearly expressed its interest in the continuing (religious) problem in Montenegro.”

Djukanovic accused Belgrade of reviving the nationalist concept of Greater Serbia, which contributed to the Balkan wars of the 1990s and the collapse of the former Yugoslavia.

“We have no doubt that … all mechanisms for the implementation of the Serbian state project … have been launched and that Montenegro is also a target,” he said.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, rejected Djukanovic’s statements and said: “Nobody could undermine his own doing more than himself.”

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic declined Djukanovic’s comments. Regarding protests he was subjected to in the country of 620,000, she said he had “a problem in his own country and with the citizens of Montenegro”.

“I am surprised by President Djukanovic’s rhetoric … Serbia gave up the 1990s a long time ago and turned to the future,” said Brnabic, adding that Serbia is only demanding that Serbs in Montenegro have the right to their own language and religion ,

EU AMBITIONS

The protests that began in December refer to a law that would allow the state to take ownership of the church if the church could not prove that it had it before 1918 – when the former Kingdom of Montenegro was the Kingdom of Serbs, Croats and Slovenes joined predecessors of Yugoslavia.

The Serbian Orthodox Church is the dominant religion in Montenegro, a country with 620,000 inhabitants, and has around 12 million members, mainly in Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia.

Serbia and Montenegro are both negotiating EU accession. Montenegro joined NATO in 2017, but Belgrade does not seek defense alliance membership.

Ethnic Serbs make up around a third of the population of Montenegro. Many Serbs have roots in Montenegro and families in the country, while tens of thousands of Montenegrins live in Serbia.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Belgrade would not interfere in Montenegro’s affairs, but Serbia would help the Serb minority there.

“Serbia plunges headlong into a dangerous trap protecting allegedly endangered rights of (minority) Serbs … and at the same time threatens the sovereignty of other states,” said Djukanovic. (Additional reporting by Maxim Rodionov and Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber in Moscow; editing by Timothy Heritage)