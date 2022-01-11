Somalia’s president has endorsed the country’s election agreement.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed of Somalia praised a new election deal reached over the weekend in Mogadishu by Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and regional leaders in a televised address to the nation late Monday, and called for its swift implementation.

The country’s political leaders have agreed to hold parliamentary elections in February, which have been postponed for a long time.

The president delivered a conciliatory speech that addressed the country’s election impasse, security, and foreign policy.

“Brothers and sisters, ladies and gentlemen,” Mohamed said, “I’d like to congratulate the recent Consultative Forum meeting in Mogadishu, which produced positive results that will strengthen the country’s election completion.”

The leaders, he claims, issued a communiqué in response to concerns about the electoral process and how to overcome its obstacles.

“The communiqué reaffirmed the electoral accords that were critical to the ratification by both houses of parliament of the electoral direction agreement on September 17, 2020,” he said.

In an attempt to calm political tensions that erupted after he announced the suspension of the prime minister’s powers for alleged corruption, Mohamed said, “It is not a time of turmoil, conflict, and division, and we all have a responsibility to uphold the dignity and sovereignty of our country.”