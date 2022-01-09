The president of Somalia has ordered the central bank governor not to release (dollar)9.6 million in ‘illicit’ UAE funds.

The president of Somalia has directed the central bank governor not to release (dollar)9.6 million in ‘illicit’ UAE funds.

The Prime Minister has promised to return money to the Emirates.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed on Friday ordered the central bank governor not to release nearly (dollar)10 million in “illicit” money seized from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2018 at Mogadishu’s Adan Adde International Airport.

“HE @M_Farmaajo President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, orders Governor of the Central Bank @CBSsomalia against releasing illicit money, $9.6 million USD, seized by our gallant Somali Security forces, to any entity seeking claim, due to its illegal entry into our country,” presidential palace Communications Director Abdirashid Mohamed Hashi said on Twitter.

It came just hours after Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble publicly apologized to the UAE for the seizure and promised to return the funds.

“A new era of normalizing relations has dawned.”

After a period of icy relations, Somalia and the UAE are now on a path to resolving their differences and resuming their brotherly ties.

PM Mohamed Hussien Roble has stated that Somalia will return the seized funds to the UAE in 2018,” according to government spokesman Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu.

Roble received 55 tons of aid from the UAE at the Mogadishu airport, according to the announcement.

As a result of the money being held at the central bank, Somalia’s diplomatic relations with the Gulf country have deteriorated further.

Following the diplomatic row, the UAE closed a military base and a hospital in Mogadishu.

Somalia has accused the UAE of fomenting unrest in the African country on several occasions.

In March 2018, Somalia’s lower house of parliament declared a threat to Somalia’s sovereignty, independence, and unity by banning a UAE state-owned ports operator, DP World, from the Horn of Africa country.