The President of the United States signs a bill into law that will increase defense spending.

The president of the United States signs a bill into law that will increase defense spending.

Both chambers of the US Congress approved nearly (dollar)770 billion in spending earlier this month.

DC, WASHINGTON

On Monday, US President Joe Biden signed the (dollar)768 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which funds the Defense Department for the coming fiscal year.

The act, according to the White House, authorizes funding for Defense Department programs and military construction, Energy Department national security programs, and intelligence programs in fiscal year 2022.

According to the statement, it also “specifies a military basic pay increase and other authorities relating to the US Armed Forces; and other matters.”

The bill was passed by both chambers of Congress earlier this month.

It authorizes (dollar)50 million in aid to local educational agencies with military dependent students, as well as (dollar)10 million in aid to local educational agencies, among other things.

The act also includes (dollar)300 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which provides support and assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, up from (dollar)250 million in the budget request – funding that comes at a time when Ukraine and Russia are at odds.

It also mandates a report on the use of weapons in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, more than a year after the war over Nagorno-Karabakh, and expresses Congress’s belief that the conflict’s parties must uphold their international obligations.

The bill also requests that the US government continue to provide military assistance to its allies in Iraq and Syria, including the YPG, the Syrian affiliate of the PKK terror group, ostensibly to combat DaeshISIS.

In its 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, which is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has killed over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The PKK’s Syrian affiliate, the YPG, is a terrorist organization.

Turkey has long argued that using one terrorist group to fight another is illogical, citing US support for the YPGPKK in the ostensible fight against DaeshISIS.

The defense bill contains a number of provisions that address China’s strategic challenges, including (dollar)7.1 billion for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative and a statement of congressional support for Taiwan’s defense.

It also requires the Defense Department to provide Congress with an annual report on China’s military and security developments.