The president of Tunisia has decided to extend the state of emergency for another month.

After a terrorist attack in 2015, Tunisia declared a state of emergency.

The country’s state of emergency was extended for another month by Tunisian President Kais Saied on Tuesday.

The extension will be in effect until February.

According to the official gazette of Tunisia, he is 18 years old.

On July 24, Saied had previously extended the state of emergency for six months, which expired on Wednesday.

Authorities have continued to extend it since then.

The Interior Ministry has been given emergency powers to halt meetings and gatherings, impose curfews, and crack down on media organizations as a result of these measures.

These restrictions, according to rights groups, are violations of human rights and widespread abuses.

Ahmed Asmar wrote this piece.