The president of Tunisia is being accused of usurping power by a Tunisian labor union.

The president of Tunisia is accused of usurping power by the Tunisian labor union.

Kais Saied’s unilateral budget and lack of change are cited by the union as reasons for their dissatisfaction.

On Friday, the Tunisian General Labor Union (UGTT) accused President Kais Saied of usurping power by focusing solely on budget preparation and refusing to change.

In a statement commemorating the 11th anniversary of Tunisia’s revolution, the union claimed that Saied made economic and financial decisions on his own.

“Reality indicates a lack of will to make a real change or a hesitancy to do so,” it said. “This is manifested in the marginalization of the country’s active national powers.”

The largest syndicate in the country, UGTT, accused Saied of a growing hostility toward union work and activities.

The government announced a budget for 2022 worth around (dollar)20 billion, with a projected deficit of 6.7 percent, or (dollar)3.2 billion, in December.

On July 25, Saied deposed the government, suspended the legislature, and assumed executive power.

While he claims that his “exceptional measures” are being taken to “save” the country, critics accuse him of planning a coup.

