The president of Turkey has arrived in Qatar.

Qatar welcomes Turkey’s president.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan is in Doha at Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s invitation.

ANKARA

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president, arrived in Qatar on Monday for a two-day working visit.

Erdogan was greeted by Qatari Finance Minister Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Turkish intelligence chief Hakan Fidan, and other officials at Hammad International Airport, where he is leading a high-level delegation.

Erdogan told reporters at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport prior to his departure that he is traveling to Qatar on the invitation of Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to attend the seventh meeting of the Supreme Strategic Committee between the two countries.

The Turkish president stated that relations with Qatar will continue to improve in a “much more productive” manner.