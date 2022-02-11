The president of Turkiye claims that vaccination helped him recover quickly from COVID-19.

Erdogan claims he did not show signs of exhaustion or fatigue during his illness.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Turkiye’s president said on Friday, a day after testing negative for COVID-19, that vaccination played a role in his quick recovery.

“I was able to recover quickly.

Vaccines, of course, were beneficial.

I received two Sinovac doses and three BioNTech doses.

After Friday prayers, he told a group of reporters, “Thanks to the effectiveness of these vaccines, I recovered comfortably and quickly.”

He claimed he didn’t show any signs of exhaustion or fatigue during his illness, and that he was able to complete all of his work from home.

Turkiye’s president, in response to a question about the health of his wife, first lady Emine Erdogan, said she began to show symptoms a day after he did and has yet to test negative.

“She is currently taking all precautions; I am hoping that she will be able to travel with us by Monday.”

He was referring to their planned trip to the United Arab Emirates in February when he said, “She wouldn’t let me go alone.”

Erdogan, who caught the virus last week, tested negative and no longer has symptoms, according to his doctor.