The president of Turkiye will visit the United Arab Emirates next week to boost dialogue, according to the country’s communications director.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Turkiye’s president’s official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which begins Monday, aims to strengthen constructive dialogue to ensure regional peace as well as advance bilateral relations, according to Turkiye’s communications director.

“Turkey believes that the region’s future should be shaped on the basis of economic cooperation and political dialogue,” Fahrettin Altun, the head of the Communications Directorate, wrote in an article for the UAE daily Al-Ittihad ahead of Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s two-day official visit to the Gulf nation.

Turkiye is pleased to see that the UAE shares the same vision, according to Altun, and is willing to collaborate with Turkiye to make the region more stable and prosperous.

“As Turkiye and the United Arab Emirates, we believe that regional economic cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, can be the foundation for the region’s needed stability and peace,” Altun wrote.

Altun expressed his belief that both countries are committed to enhancing regional cooperation and creating new investment opportunities that will lead to the development of positive economic ties.

“Turkey, under President Erdogan’s leadership, acts with the intention of strengthening relations with Gulf brother countries in order to bring stability and peace to the region,” Altun added.

Erdogan is in Abu Dhabi at the invitation of Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to a statement released by the directorate on Sunday.

The statement says that during the talks, bilateral relations between Turkiye and the UAE will be discussed, as well as steps to deepen cooperation.

Following one-on-one and inter-delegation meetings, the two leaders will attend the signing of several agreements.

Investment, defense, transportation, agriculture, health, and media will all be covered under the agreements.

Erdogan will also pay a visit to Expo 2020 Dubai on Tuesday, where Turkiye will commemorate its national day.

Zehra Nur Duz contributed to this article.