The presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan talk about Ukraine.

According to the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev speak on the phone about recent events in Kazakhstan.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA

According to a Kremlin statement, the Russian and Azerbaijani presidents discussed the Ukrainian crisis and recent events in Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev spoke by phone about the problems of the Ukrainian settlement at the request of Aliyev, who had recently visited the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, according to the statement.

“Vladimir Putin discussed his contacts with the United States and its allies regarding the provision of guarantees that ensure Russia’s security,” according to the statement.

During their discussion of the recent events in Kazakhstan, Putin and Aliyev expressed satisfaction that the situation was quickly stabilized thanks to the presence of CSTO peacekeeping forces.

“The intention to strengthen the strategic partnership between Russia and Azerbaijan has been confirmed,” the statement said.