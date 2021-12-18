The presidents of Russia and Turkey will meet to discuss the Ukraine crisis.

The Russian and Turkish presidents will meet to discuss the Ukraine crisis.

Relations with Turkish officials, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, are “extremely positive.”

MOSCOW, RUSSIA

The Russian foreign minister announced on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the Ukraine issue over the phone soon.

Although Russia and Turkey hold opposing viewpoints on a number of issues, Sergey Lavrov told members of Russia’s upper chamber of parliament, the Council of Federation, in Moscow, that this does not prevent them from discussing disagreements in a friendly manner.

He said that despite a number of differences on important international issues, talks about these differences and how to deal with them more effectively always take place in a friendly, frank, and mutually respectful manner between Russia’s and Turkey’s leaders, foreign ministers, and other members of the governments.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who suggested serving as a mediator between Moscow and Kyiv this week, has “a special position” on the Ukrainian conflict, according to Lavrov, because Turkey enjoys good relations with both countries.

“We’re going to have a phone conversation between our leaders.”

“I believe these (Ukraine) issues will be discussed as well,” he said.

Lavrov also urged the West and NATO to abandon their “destructive approach” to military support for Ukraine, which includes delivering arms and sending military instructors to the country, claiming that such actions only serve to escalate the situation.

Compromise is the only way to reach mutually acceptable agreements, but Western partners appear to be losing their ability to engage in constructive dialogue, making finding common ground nearly impossible.

Lavrov will meet with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) ministerial meeting in Stockholm, Sweden, which begins Friday, according to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Long-standing tensions over Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea have been exacerbated by Russian-backed separatists in the eastern border region of Donbas, as well as a Russian military buildup that the West has condemned.

The annexation of Crimea is considered illegal by the United States, the United Nations General Assembly, and Turkey.

Russia has accused Ukraine of provocation in the midst of the border buildup, which Kyiv denies.