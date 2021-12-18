The presidents of the United States and Russia will hold a closed video meeting in December.

The presidents of the United States and Russia will meet via video conference in December.

Following the meeting, a Kremlin spokesman says there will be no live broadcast, news conference, or press briefing.

MOSCOW (Sputnik)

On Tuesday, around 6 p.m., Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden will hold a video meeting.

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, announced on Monday that the time will be 1500 GMT (Moscow time).

According to Peskov, the entire meeting will be closed, there will be no live broadcast, and a video of the first minutes of the meeting will be shared on the Kremlin website.

“We believe this will be a sufficiently thorough and lengthy video conference conducted over a secure line of communication.”

We believe it will take a long time,” he said.

Putin and Biden will talk about the tensions in Ukraine, NATO’s push closer to Russia’s borders, and Moscow’s demand for assurances about the alliance’s non-expansion, as well as the implementation of the June Geneva summit agreements.

Although the meeting is expected to be a direct conversation between the two leaders, Peskov acknowledged that other officials may attend.

Putin does not plan to hold a news conference or any other press events following the meeting, according to the Kremlin press service.