At the prestigious British Journalism Awards, Infosurhoy wins Scoop of the Year.

Last night, THE SUN was named Scoop of the Year for our story about Matt Hancock’s affair with his aide.

In a world exclusive, the Health Secretary was photographed in his Whitehall office in a steamy embrace with married adviser Gina Coladangelo.

Their embrace flouted Hancock’s own Covid rules and exemplified the hypocrisy that the British public despises in politicians.

Gina was hired as an unpaid adviser for a six-month contract.

Every major news organization followed the story as Hancock resigned in disgrace and separated from his wife Martha, with whom he has three children.

The award was given to The Sun at the British Journalism Awards, which were held at the Hilton London Bankside.

“It’s shocking that Mr Hancock was having an affair with an adviser and friend he hired with public money in the middle of a pandemic,” a Whitehall whistleblower told The Sun.

Following the scandal, he was forced to resign as Secretary of State for Health and Human Services in June.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, he wrote that the government “owes it to the people who have given so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down.”

“I understand the enormous sacrifices that everyone in this country has made – that you have made,” a downbeat Hancock said in a video posted to Twitter.

And those of us who make the rules must follow them, which is why I have to resign.

“I’d like to express my gratitude for everyone’s tremendous efforts and sacrifices.

Everyone who works in the NHS or in social care.

Everyone who has been a part of the vaccine program.

And, frankly, everyone in this country who has risen to the challenges of the past 18 months.”

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, later expressed regret over Hancock’s resignation.