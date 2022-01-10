The price of America’s most expensive home has been slashed, with a 21-bed Bel Air mega mansion now on the market for (dollar)295 million – a (dollar)105 million discount.

THE PRICE OF THE UNITED STATES’ MOST EXPENSIVE HOME HAS BEEN REDUCED, with the 21-bed Bel Air mega mansion now on the market for (dollar)295 million – a (dollar)105 million discount.

Millions of dollars have been spent to expand “The One,” with the developer hoping to sell it for (dollar)500 million – but it remains unfinished and has been put on the market due to bankruptcy.

Seven years ago, Nile Niami, a Hollywood producer, hired 600 contractors to work on the property.

Despite the astronomically high goal, the estate was listed for (dollar)340 million in January of last year, but was then taken off the market and placed into receivership, which is a form of foreclosure.

Now that the home is back on the market at a lower price, the potential buyer risks owing millions in back taxes and debts to the concrete, air conditioning, and tool companies that were used to construct the dream home.

The home has been dubbed one of the last of its kind after local building laws were changed in recent years to prevent other supersized homes.

If it isn’t sold before then, the mega-mansion will be auctioned off on February 7th.

It spans 100,000 square feet and includes 20 bedrooms, a philanthropy wing for charity galas, four pools, a bowling alley, and 360-degree views of Southern California from its prime Bel-Air location.

Nile Niami, a producer-turned-developer, said last year that he was ready to “test the market” four years after announcing the astronomically high price tag.

“When you have something as rare as the Mona Lisa, you can command whatever you want for it,” he explained.

However, it appears that after the massive price reduction, he was unable to obtain anything he desired.

Despite this, if it sells for the asking price, it will break the record for America’s most expensive home, the (dollar)238 million penthouse in Manhattan purchased by hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin.

It would also surpass the reported (dollar)275 million paid for a mega-mansion in London’s Knightsbridge by a Chinese tycoon, but not the world record of (dollar)300 million paid for a French chateau by a Saudi Prince.

Because it was too difficult, an early design feature that drew a lot of attention — a room with live jellyfish tanks lining the walls — was dropped.

Niami, on the other hand, said he had something “better” in mind.

A bowling alley, a beauty salon, and a 45-seat IMAX theater are said to be among the other amenities.

The main house has thirteen of the twenty bedrooms, including a massive 5,500ft master suite that is twice the size of the average US home.

Taking a stroll…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.