The price of bitcoin is approaching the dreaded ‘death cross’ phase, raising fears of a massive sell-off.

The price of bitcoin is approaching the dreaded ‘death cross,’ raising fears of a massive sell-off.

Since the US Federal Reserve withdrew massive liquidity that had been pumped into markets since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, it has been tumbling.

Fears are growing that the Fed will reduce its support for the US economy even further, which is bad news for riskier assets like cryptocurrency.

For the first time since September, the Bitcoin price fell below (dollar)40,000 today.

The largest cryptocurrency by market cap was changing hands at (dollar)40,834 at the time of writing, according to CoinDesk pricing, down 12 percent so far in 2022 —one of Bitcoin’s worst-ever starts to a year.

“The main culprit behind the crypto price slump is the Fed’s decision to withdraw massive liquidity, which has been pumped into markets since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Avatrade.

Many of Bitcoin’s previous death crosses, including those seen in 2014 and 2018, were accompanied by “either a sell-off in the days that followed or a continued macro downtrend that confirmed a bear market,” according to Kraken’s research.

However, this is not always the case.

For example, it happened on June 21 last year after China intensified its crackdown on cryptocurrency mining and trading.

It was resolved at that time in a new bull run.

Bitcoin was worth around (dollar)50,000 after the December crash.

Since its inception in 2009, the value of Bitcoin has fluctuated dramatically.