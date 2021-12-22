The prime minister of North Macedonia has resigned.

Zoran Zaev resigns after his party’s failure to win local elections in October.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev of North Macedonia submitted his resignation to parliament.

After his party’s failure to win local elections in October, the prime minister stepped down.

Zaev announced his resignation as prime minister and chairman of his party, the Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM), on social media.

In the second round of local elections, the SDSM was defeated, with opposition and independent candidates winning in Skopje, Ohrid, Kumanovo, Bitola, and other cities.

Zaev stated before the elections that if his party did not win the mayorship of Skopje, he would accept responsibility and resign.

On Oct. 1, Balkan voters went to the polls.

17 for the first round of local elections to elect new mayors and members of the city council.

Because no candidate received more than 50% of the vote, the top two candidates competed in a second round on October 1.

thirty-first.

For each city, elections were held for 81 mayors and city council members.