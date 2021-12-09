The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and his wife have welcomed their second child.

Prime Minister David Cameron of the United Kingdom and his wife have welcomed their second child.

The birth of a baby girl has been announced by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie.

A healthy baby, the couple’s second child together, was born in a London hospital early Thursday, according to the couple.

In a statement, the office stated, “Both mother and daughter are doing very well.”

“The couple would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful NHS maternity team for all of their assistance and care.”

Wilfred, who was born in April 2020, has a sister.

When Boris Johnson became Prime Minister in 2019, the couple moved into 10 Downing St. together, making them the first unmarried couple to openly live together at the British Prime Minister’s official London residence.

Boris Johnson, now 57, and Carrie, 33, married in May 2021, her first and his third marriage.

Johnson is the father of at least five more children from previous marriages.

This is the fourth child to be born to a sitting British prime minister this century.

While their husbands were in office, the wives of leaders Tony Blair and David Cameron also had children.

