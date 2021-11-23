The Princes and the Press, BBC1, review: Amol Rajan’s look at the royal family is inquisitive, thoughtful, and well-researched.

The Princes and the Press, BBC1, review: Amol Rajan’s examination of royals is inquisitive, thoughtful, and well-researched.

I don’t think the Palace would have any issues here.

They might even be able to relate to some of your personal experiences.

Journalists who were denied access to a sneak peek of BBC media editor Amol Rajan’s two-part documentary about Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship with the press were apparently in good company.

The Queen, Prince Charles, and the Duke of Cambridge were also reportedly denied a pre-broadcast look, owing to a last-minute edit that included the most up-to-date details of the Duchess’s ongoing legal battle with Associated Newspapers, the Mail on Sunday’s publisher.

Since the Martin Bashir scandal, the BBC has been wary of Rajan’s tone, given his 2012 remarks that a hereditary monarchy is “absurd.”

Regardless, the wait was well worth it: the first episode of The Princes and the Press was more in-depth, thoughtful, and well-sourced than the plethora of other royal documentaries that clog up ITV and Channel 5.

The gist of Rajan’s documentary was that there is a deal – “the royals get to live in palaces,” as he put it, and as long as they give access, they get favorable coverage.

“One prince decides to play the game, while the other tries to alter the rules.”

In 2016, however, Prince Harry was deemed too popular to attack, with the media focusing instead on the Duchess of Cambridge – for the unspeakable crime of hiding her face from the cameras with her hair.

Meanwhile, her husband, a new father, became “work-shy William” all of a sudden.

There were two cases of on-camera mea culpa here: private investigator Gavin Burrows for hacking Harry’s girlfriend Chelsy Davy’s voicemail, and Rachel Johnson for an “ill-advised piece” in 2016 comparing Harry’s ginger coloring to Meghan’s “exotic DNA.”

Johnson called it a “mistake.”

Ian Hislop, Andrew Marr, Gina Miller, Omid Scobie (the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s biographer), and various Fleet Street royal correspondents were among the other contributors.

The episode concluded with Harry and Meghan’s wedding, the smear campaign against Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, and the arduous negotiations to allow the press to cover the event.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

The Princes and the Press, BBC1, review: Amol Rajan’s examination of royals is inquisitive, thoughtful, and well-researched.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

The Princes and the Press, BBC1, review: Amol Rajan’s take on royals is searching, thoughtful and well-sourced