The Princes and the Press: The Royal Family has threatened to ‘boycott’ the BBC over tonight’s documentary about William and Harry.

The Princes and the Press: The Royal Family has threatened to ‘boycott’ the BBC because of tonight’s documentary on William and Harry.

The Queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William are said to have banded together to lodge a complaint with the corporation, warning that future projects will be jeopardized unless the Palace is given the right to respond.

Did William and Harry order aides to spread false information about each other in the media?

The latest spat between the Palace and the BBC is over fears that a new BBC documentary will seek to substantiate that claim.

The two-part documentary took more than a year to put together, with BBC Media Editor Amol Rajan interviewing royal journalists about the brothers' attitudes toward British newspapers.

The two-part documentary took more than a year to put together, with BBC Media Editor Amol Rajan interviewing royal journalists about the brothers’ attitudes toward British newspapers.

The “positive media reaction to the emergence of a new generation of royals,” which began with the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012, is the subject of Monday night’s episode.

The second episode is more problematic, focusing on the past three years, including the growing schism between the brothers and how Megxit led to competing media briefings from the Palace, William’s, and Harry’s offices over who was to blame for the breakdown.

The Palace had fired a warning shot by denying advance screenings of the films.

According to reports, the Queen is upset that the BBC is airing more “tittle-tattle.”

Royal aides claim they avoided getting dragged into the Megxit squabble.

The BBC is under no obligation to show the Palace its journalism ahead of time.

Under BBC rules, the Royals will have the right to respond “where appropriate.”

The media, as well as the Royals, are being kept in the dark about the programs before they air, revealing the BBC’s anxiety.

According to the BBC, they are being edited right up until broadcast to reflect new developments, such as the Duchess of Sussex’s apology for misleading a court over her newspaper privacy claim.

Insiders say the hype surrounding the films is exaggerated.

Contributors like Omid Scobie, who co-wrote a sympathetic biography of Meghan, taped their interviews a year ago, before allegations that William’s aides planted stories about her surfaced.

