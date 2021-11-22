The Princes and the Press: When is the BBC One royal documentary on tonight, and why is it so controversial?

The Princes and the Press: When and why is the royal documentary on BBC One tonight?

Key members of the Royal Family have spoken out against the two-part documentary.

Members of the royal family have threatened to boycott the BBC over a new documentary set to air on Monday night.

The Princes and the Press, which will air on BBC Two at 9 p.m., will focus on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with the media.

The Queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William are said to have lodged complaints after the palace was denied permission to watch the two-part series in advance.

The family is concerned that claims that Prince William and his brother Prince Harry briefed the media against each other through their aides will cast a negative light on the future King.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming documentary, as well as the tensions that have arisen as a result of it.

Amol Rajan’s two-part series The Princes and the Press examines the Royal Family’s relationship with the press.

The first episode, which will focus on Harry and William, will look at how the princes handled their press relationships in the years leading up to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding in 2017.

In the aftermath of the phone-hacking scandal, it will also look into disputes between newspapers and the Royal Family.

The second episode will focus on the period between 2018 and 2021, focusing on key events such as Harry’s son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor’s birth, royal tours by the Sussexes and Cambridges, and the Sussexes’ decision to step down from royal duties.

The second episode will likely focus on the Sussexes’ legal battles with British newspapers.

Some royal commentators have claimed that Amol Rajan, the BBC’s media editor, cannot be objective on the subject because he has previously questioned the monarchy’s existence.

Critics point to a 2012 column by Rajan in the Independent, in which he called Britain’s unelected head of state “absurd.”

Rajan admitted in the piece that he “dislikes” Prince Philip and “the scientifically illiterate Prince Charles,” and that “journalists are so bamboozled by aristocratic.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

The Princes and the Press: When is the BBC One royal documentary on tonight, and why is it controversial?

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]