The Princess Royal Maternity Hospital in Glasgow has been praised for its work with ‘little bundles.’

The Glasgow hospital’s talented multi-disciplinary team has been praised for its work in improving the outcomes of preterm babies, some of whom were born as early as 23 weeks.

A national award has been given to a specialist team that looks after some of Scotland’s tiniest babies.

The Princess Royal Maternity’s multi-disciplinary team has been praised for their work in improving the outcomes of preterm babies, some of whom were born as early as 23 weeks.

The team won “Excellence in Using Quality Improvement in Maternity, Neonatal, and Paediatric Services” at the Scottish Government Quality Improvement Awards for creating a “Preterm bundle,” which is a set of seven steps that can increase a baby’s chances of survival by up to a third.

“The Princess Royal cares for some of the smallest and sickest babies in the country, and we are constantly striving to ensure that we deliver the highest quality of care, and improve both short and long term outcomes for our most vulnerable patients and their families,” said consultant neonatologist Dr Lynsey Still, who led the project.

“We developed a ‘Preterm Bundle’ in collaboration with our obstetric colleagues to standardize preterm baby care and bring together the various elements that improve survival chances for our tiniest patients.”

“For example, giving steroids to mum before she gives birth helps to mature the baby’s lungs and increases survival by up to a third.”

Similarly, giving her magnesium reduces the likelihood of her child developing Cerebral Palsy by a third.

“We also delay cord clamping, allowing the baby to remain attached to the mother for at least 60 seconds; this increases survival by up to a third.”

“It isn’t always possible to carry out these interventions.

Women sometimes present in advanced labor, or we have to deliver a baby in an emergency, but they make such a difference when we can.”

A delivery room cuddle has also been added to the package, allowing families of preterm babies to hold their babies in the same way that other parents do.

The work’s success was due in part to the creation of an important educational poster, which shared the goals and evidence behind all of the package’s steps while also raising awareness.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.