The Private Jet Set is Ignoring Lockdown

A staggering 545 private jets have been logged entering the UK since lockdown, and unless they’re all BUPA surgeons heading in to lend a hand to the poor people, the passengers within those leather executive seats have a bit of explaining to do.

The numbers were dug out by The Sunday Times and counted by aviation consultancy WingX, and found that 15 private flights all the way from the US have landed in the UK since the likes of us common folk were told not to even go out unless it’s for something really important like oven chips. A further 80 private jets have landed from nearby parts of Europe – and coronavirus hotspots of Spain, France and Germany – since late March. Perhaps they wanted to see how things could be handled worse?

A source told the paper the private air traffic is not billionaires flying in ventilator stocks, but consists mostly of members of the super rich “fleeing to second homes” – although the good news is that the UK is net exporter of rich arseholes, as a total of 767 private flights have been logged leaving the UK post lockdown day.

The Sunday Times spoke to a couple of private jet firms who unsurprisingly made excuses that many flights were probably for “legitimate repatriations” and journeys classifiable as “medical evacuation;” as well you might say, when you’re caught having your servants fly a curry halfway around the world for you because LA is getting boring and your football friends aren’t coming out to play. [The Sunday Times via Standard]