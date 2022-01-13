The Professionals, a spin-off series from Come Dine With Me, has premiered.

The Professionals, a spin-off of Come Dine With Me, has debuted.

Local restaurants and chefs will compete for a cash prize in the Channel 4 competition.

Come Dine With Me, the smash-hit Channel 4 series, has provided us with our fair share of iconic television moments over the last 15 years.

The reality cooking show has provided viewers with some seriously rib-tickling quotes, ranging from “Stirloin steak” to “Dear Lord, what a sad little life Jane.”

After a few celebrity spin-offs and a brief hiatus, the culinary competition is back with a new look and a more sophisticated concept.

In the upcoming Channel 4 show ‘Come Dine With Me: The Professionals,’ a group of professional chefs will compete for a large cash prize and the title of best independent eatery in their town, county, or city.

Each self-contained episode will feature three restaurants, each of which will be represented by a team of two experts – for example, the owner and head chef – who will host their competitors for a meal in the hopes of gaining a high score.

The sit-down dinner will take place during regular service, giving visitors the opportunity to assess the atmosphere, food, and service… no pressure!

Dave Lamb, the legendary voiceover artist, will also return as the narrator of each episode.

In 2022, Channel 4 and All 4 will debut Come Dine With Me: The Professionals.