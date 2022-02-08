The proposed congressional map by a Pennsylvania judge would obliterate the four-year-old “Capitol Region” district.

Tom Wolf vetoed the state’s recommended redistricting plan for the next ten years.

Overall, Judge Patricia McCullough said she is recommending this plan to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court because it meets constitutional requirements for district contiguity and equal populations, it does not pit incumbents from the same party against one another, it preserves the state’s two existing majority-minority US House districts, and it did a credible job of preserving communities of interest, in her opinion.

On the latter point, McCullough cited keeping Pittsburgh unified in one seat, as well as combining excess population from Philadelphia with Delaware County, which he described as having the closest demographic match of all the suburban Philadelphia counties.

Former Lehigh County Commissioner Amanda Holt, who created the map on which this plan was based, preserved a Lehigh Valley district created by the Supreme Court in 2018.

The counties of York and Lancaster, which were both kept whole in the recommended plan, have a lot of clout at the state Capitol right now, thanks to Gov.

Wolf, a York County resident; Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster County, Speaker of the House; and Seth Grove, a Republican from Dover, York County, Chairman of the House State Government Committee.

But what about the state capital region?

It lacked a strong advocate in the courts or the legislature, and as a result, it resembles the target at one of those trendy axe-throwing bars.

Wolf, a Democrat, and the majority Republican leaders in the state House and Senate were unable to agree on a plan after the 2020 census, so the matter is now in the hands of the courts.

The Supreme Court took up the case to speed up a resolution at the start of a busy election season, but McCullough, who had already begun hearing evidence, was left to finish her hearings and report to the court as a special master.

If the court rules in favor of McCullough and makes House Bill 2146's map official,

