“The protection of public health is fully legitimate in imposing its imperatives”

“The intervention of the Council of State in the debate is a timely reminder of the operational interest and the political horizon” Photo: March 17, 2019, first day of confinement of the Covid 19. Place de la Concorde, in Paris. LAURENT VAN DER STOCKT FOR “THE WORLD”

Grandstand The order issued by the Council of State on March 22, 2020 marks a turning point. In recent days, public decisions have appeared to be guided by strategic alternatives stemming from statistical modeling, around concepts such as social distancing, group immunity, or the famous flattening of the curve.

New concepts in public debate, with too vague outlines for us to clearly understand how they could really guide decision-making reasoning in the choice of such or such measure.

Conversely, the reasoning of balancing, on criteria of proportionality, the protection of public health with the defense of individual freedoms – classic reasoning of the decision in public health – seemed until now very discreet. The conflict between these two properties, the protection of which is a constitutional prerogative of the state, was, of course, the subject of a referral on February 24 from the Minister of Health to the National Consultative Ethics Committee.

The imperative nature of the protection of public health

However, since that date, it has to be said that the balance to be sought between these competing goods does not appear to be a structural problem around which to articulate the public discourse justifying the measures which have been taken.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Civil liberties put to the test by the coronavirus

At each stage, the measures are justified firstly by the fact that the previous ones have not been sufficiently applied by the French. The opinions published by the Scientific Council then question the“Social acceptability” measures, mention trade-offs between health, economic and social considerations, invoke the necessary hierarchy which would return to politics. But the Scientific Council does not analyze the measures it is studying from the point of view of the conflict between public health and individual freedoms.

Similarly, if the explanatory memorandum to the emergency law adopted on March 22 evokes many “Restrictions on fundamental freedoms”, its general content is much more focused on the need to“Ensuring the continuity of our social, cultural, industrial and commercial fabric” face a “Health and economic crisis”. What also appears problematic in the emergency measures envisaged is much more their sustainability, in terms of impact on society and the economy, than the infringement of the freedoms they represent.

The right to respect for life