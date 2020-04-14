The provincial virus

When I sent the deputy director of ABC, Agustín Pery, yesterday, the press conference of the Minister of the Interior, Miquel Buch, the first thing he asked me was to verify that it was not a hoax, because it looked all right. “Now voices are imitated very well, or false sentences are constructed by disorganizing the words themselves.” And despite being Catalan I have seen things that you would not believe, I thought that it was indeed impossible for a counselor from the Generalitat to dare to say at an official press conference that the Government had sent 1,714,000 masks to Catalonia to offend the independence, to coincide the figure with the year of the fall of Barcelona in the War of Succession, … See More.